Red Wings Are Making a Big Bet on Their Young Players in 2026-27
After missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for the 10th year, there were a lot of expectations for the Detroit Red Wings to overhaul their roster. That didn’t happen.
Maybe that’s because the team is expecting the biggest moves to come from within the organization.
Detroit added Viktor Arvidsson and Keegan Kolesar this offseason. What they didn’t add, though, was a major top-six addition - nothing that would transform this offense. There are plenty of questions surrounding this team entering the 2026-27 season.
Instead of adding veterans, this team is getting younger.
Detroit finished last season with 12 players who were in their 30s on the roster. As of right now, five of those players were 36 or older, and they won’t return: Patrick Kane, Cam Talbot, David Perron, James van Riemsdyk, and Travis Hamonic.
According to Elite Prospects, this allows the team to go from an average age of 28.61 in 2025-26 to now 27.36 this season. That makes the Red Wings the 10th-youngest team in the NHL.
That places considerable pressure on the youth of this team. If Detroit is going to get better, it is going to have to come from them.
Red Wings Need More from Marco Kasper
Marco Kasper may be the biggest piece to the Red Wings puzzle.
During his rookie season, 2024-25, he made an impact. He scored 19 goals and 37 points in 77 games.
His sophomore season wasn’t so impressive.
He had nine goals and 19 points in 81 games while playing with a knee injury. His shooting percentage dropped from 13.1 percent to 6.9 percent over the two seasons.
Now, he is entering the 2026-27 campaign as a healthy 22-year-old. He’s got an opportunity to prove which version of the player is the correct one and what Detroit can expect from him in the future.
The Dylan Larkin situation could make the importance of Kasper even bigger.
If Larkin remains in Detroit, as it looks he will right now, Kasper doesn’t have to be a top-six center immediately. If the captain’s trade request does result in a deal, Detroit’s options are diminished.
Regardless of the Larkin outcome, a rebound from Kasper would make Detroit’s offseason look better.
Detroit’s Youth Movement Getting Another Chance
Emmitt Finnie was a big surprise last season. The former seventh-round pick earned his NHL spot right out of training camp and he never looked back. He played all 82 games and came up with 13 goals and 30 points.
Then there are the players who are trying to make the jump.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard played in 14 NHL games last year. He recorded one assist before spending most of his time with Grand Rapids. He had a good season in the AHL with 20 goals and 44 points in 64 games.
In the Calder Cup Playoff games, Brandsegg-Nygard helped Norway win the bronze medal with his eight points in eight games.
Nate Danielson should also have an opportunity.
He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He recorded seven points in his first 28 NHL games and then returned to Grand Rapids. His season was cut short due to a lower-body injury. He is expected to be fully recovered and ready for training camp. He could be stiff competition for a permanent role in Detroit.
Axel Sandin-Pellikka is another possibility on defense. He recorded seven goals and 21 points in 68 NHL games as a rookie.
The team doesn’t need all of them to breakout at once, but given the recent history of the Red Wings, it sure wouldn’t hurt if a few of them did.
Quiet Offseason Raises Stakes
In general, there is nothing wrong with placing a lot of faith in the young players. Literally, that is the point of drafting and developing them.
Detroit has established young building blocks in Raymond, Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson. Each of the trio has become a major piece of the Red Wings’ roster. They are all 25 or younger as well.
The next wave needs to step up. That is also what makes the offseason so interesting.
Arvidsson gives the Red Wings another proven offensive player after scoring 25 goals and getting 54 points for Boston last season. Kolesar adds size and experience.
In the end, neither of them changed the situation facing Detroit.
This is still a team in a 10-year playoff drought. This is an organization that didn’t make any massive offseason acquisitions. This is a team that needs to improve.
Kasper needs to rebound. Finnie needs to build on his rookie season. Brandsegg-Nygard and Danielson need to come to camp ready to fight for a larger role. Sandin-Pellikka needs to develop into the defenseman Detroit had in mind when they drafted him.
Detroit is betting that the young players are ready. If they are and they take a step forward, the quiet offseason will be forgotten. But if they aren’t, well then it’s going to be a lot harder to defend.