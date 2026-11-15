Red Wings Goalie Prospect on Rise After Shutout with Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings have had a lot of goaltenders throughout the years that have been stellar and have been the reason why the team has been so successful. And it seems like the Red Wings have another goalie coming up through their system that could be another possible star goaltender.

Trey Augustine who went to college at Michigan State, started for the Red Wings' AHL afilliate the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night. Augustine earned his first career shutout in the pros after stopping all 31 shot attempts that he faced in the game, per Chris Peters of FloHockey.

The Red Wings currently have both goaltender spots occupied with John Gibson and Danii Tarasov, but if one goalie falters mid year, it could open the door for Augustine. If the Red Wings fall far out of playoff contention this season, it could mean a look at Augustine in the NHL later in the season.

The Red Wings main problem right now is Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, but Augustine registering his first pro shutout Friday night is a huge deal for the future. Augustine is going to be a huge part of when the Red Wings are a true contender in the coming years.

Augustine could be the Red Wings starting goalie as soon as next season

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson. Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a scenario that if the Red Wings are far out of contention especially with Larkin and Edvinsson wanting out, that Detroit could deal John Gibson over the offseason. And if Gibson does get dealt and does not stay with Detroit, it could make way for Augustine to have a big run in the NHL.

Augustine is likely going to get a lot of run for Grand Rapids to see if he can keep up the consistency and put together a solid first season in the pros. And if he can put up a very good year especially if the Red Wings sell at the deadline, it could mean very good news for the young goaltender.

The Red Wings on paper are not a well constructed team and likely will not make a decision on selling till later in the season. But if the inevitable fall off happens, Augustine could make his way to Detroit either at the end of the season or as soon as next season.

The kid is going to get as much run as possible after leaving Michigan State. And he seems to have all the tools that he needs to be a successful NHL goaltender.