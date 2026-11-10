Red Wings Make Stunning Shift in Simon Edvinsson Trade Standoff

What a year it has been surrounding the Detroit Red Wings. It would be hard to even make up some of the things that have happened, but they definitely have. What seemed to be a sure thing with Simon Edvinsson turned into complete chaos. Now, the door may finally be opening to consider a trade.

The December 1 deadline to have players signed is approaching very fast. Detroit has openly expressed its desire to keep Edvinsson on the roster, but now, on Tuesday, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has acknowledged that he is willing to listen to offers.

Reading into this, it would seem that Detroit is unable to come to contract terms with the young defenseman. Previously, all indications were that trading Edvinsson wasn’t an option.

Horcoff made the announcement when speaking with reporters at the NHL general managers' meeting in Toronto. He also stated that his preference would be to keep Edvinsson.

“I’d still like to sign Simon, but I think when it’s someone like that and the situation that we’re in, you can’t help but take calls. It’s my job to do what’s in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings. I’m going to take all those calls and hear what people have to say,” Horcoff said according to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika.

That seems to be a complete change in position on a situation that has remained unresolved since the beginning of the season. It likely also represents something fans will hate.

Red Wings Change Approach

It was just a few weeks ago when Horcoff acknowledged that he had no desire to trade Edvinsson. He publicly stated that it was important to keep him as part of the team’s young core.

Edvinsson started his NHL career in Detroit when the team selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. The team has invested significant time and resources into developing the 23-year-old defenseman.

Last season he recorded nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points across 72 games. He averaged more than 22 minutes of ice time.

He was one of Detroit’s most valuable young players. Now, he remains unsigned and has reportedly expressed a preference for a trade. He has continued to train away from the team in Nashville.

So, what is really happening? Well, no one know for sure. Speculation is that he wants more money than the Red Wings are willing to put on paper. Maybe it is a longer-term deal? Whatever the challenge is, the problem is simply that he doesn’t have a contract and he can’t play until he does.

If he doesn’t get signed before December 1, he won’t be able to play all season.

Horcoff’s admission doesn’t necessarily mean that Detroit is actively shopping Edvinsson. More so, it suggests they would be willing to listen.

Deadline Creating Pressure

December 1 is just about three weeks away. The team is entering Tuesday with a 7-8-3 record and has lost three consecutive games. The Dylan Larkin situation has gone off the rails.

There’s a lot going on and a lot of pressure on everyone within the organization. Immediate needs have to be balanced against long-term value. Edvinsson is just one more thing that needs resolved.

Allowing Edvinsson to miss an entire season would represent a significant setback for the team and the player. The organization has spent years trying to build a strong young core able to compete and Edvinsson is certainly a part of that.

There is still hope that Detroit can figure out a way to reach an agreement and bring him back to the lineup.

The news on Tuesday, though, opens up some other options. The consequences of all of this could go on for years.