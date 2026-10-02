Dylan Larkin Loudly Booed in Red Wings Season Opener

Upon introduction with the Detroit Red Wings, Dylan Larkin received the absolute opposite of a warm welcome.

Larkin was loudly booed out of Little Caesars Arena on Friday — which was his first introduction following his trade request. In usual fashion, the lineup and roster were announced in the Red Wings season opener. Detroit also announced their scratches, which was when the boos rained down on Larkin ahead of puck drop against the New York Rangers.

The former captain could be seen on the broadcast going down the tunnel following the reaction from the home crowd.

Dylan Larkin got BOO'D during the Wings home opener intros 😳 pic.twitter.com/x58up8q11S — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 2, 2026

Larkin was a scratch due to an upper-body injury which is requiring continued recovery after having also missed Training Camp and the first two exhibition games.

Briefly Recapping the Dylan Larkin Saga for the Red Wings

Larkin requested a trade away from Detroit following last season and the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The 30-year-old center has totaled 643 points (276 goals, 367 assists) from 808 games played for Detroit so far — the team in which originally drafted him and he's spent his entire NHL career with thus far.

Reports have circulated — which Larkin has denied — that his trade list had a very short list of names containing the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the most recent Winter Olympics, Larkin played a key role on the penalty kill and tallied three points en route to Team USA winning the men's gold medal for the first time since 1980.

At his previous Sept. 17 press conference, Larkin said the timing of his injury is extra frustrating following the leaking of his trade request.

"I want to be out there. This [injury is] very unfortunate timing, and I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans," Larkin had said.

It was also announced on Sept. 11 by Detroit that the Red Wings would be stripping Larkin of his captaincy; he had been wearing the coveted "C" since 2021. He's also been removed from the captains' photo bench inside Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin had five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023 at the time of his trade request, which remains the case — a trade has not yet come to fruition.

A Michigan native, Larkin grew up in the state and previously played for the University of Michigan Wolverines as well. Detroit originally drafted him at No. 15 overall in 2014.

The Red Wings released a statement previously surrounding the matter, stating that the situation surrounding the trade request will be further handled in private.

"Dylan is under contract as a member of the Detroit Red Wings," the team said in the statement. "Any conversations regarding his future with the club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader has been named. As such, we will not comment any further on this matter. We look forward to seeing Dylan and the rest of his teammates at Little Caesars Arena for the start of training camp as we prepare for the upcoming season."

Statements from Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/P2sZjqp9Iz — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 11, 2026

Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as Detroit's interim General Manager and will be in charge of any trades surrounding the Red Wings until another GM is named.

Following the conclusion of play against the Rangers, Detroit will next see action in hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.