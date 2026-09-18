Shawn Horcoff's Red Wings Audition Comes With Some Major Challenges
After spending four seasons as the assistant general manager, the Detroit Red Wings are making Shawn Horcoff the interim general manager and executive vice president.
It's a decision that didn't exactly have too many people doing backflips. The expectation for the Red Wings to turn it around is what the fans are looking for. Horcoff has a lot of work to do. He met with the media for a press conference as the official general manager of the team.
Shawn Horcoff Takes Helm as Red Wings GM
Horcoff, who turned 48 Thursday, must be strategic about how to handle the Dylan Larkin situation, which is the main subject of Detroit’s offseason soap opera drama.
"With Dylan, we've kind of released a statement on that," Horcoff said. "I think it's important for us to keep that private and in-house."
Larkin is not feeling 100 percent. He won't be on the ice until he feels fully healthy and ready to go.
"He's sustained an injury earlier this week," Horcoff said. "He's been seen by our doctors. He'll be at training camp with the team, rehabbing, but he won't be on the ice participating."
Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson will be entering his fifth season with the team. He finished last season with 25 points (9 goals, 16 assists) in 72 games. What's going to happen with his contract discussions?
"We started with that," Horcoff said. "Simon is a fantastic player. A bright spot in our organization. We're going to get to work on that contract as soon as we can."
His focus is on the day-to-day basis. He's not planning on focusing on 10 things at once. He doesn't want to burn himself out. Horcoff is planning on focusing on one task at a time and not letting anyone rush his decisions. Horcoff and the rest of the front office are confident about their long-term vision.
Horcoff thinks that the team is better when Larkin is in the lineup. As for Alex DeBrincat, who is entering the final year of his contract, will be waiting for a new contract.
"He's a guy we rely on for his leadership, for his scoring ability," Horcoff said. "He's a local kid. Loves being here. Loves being a Red Wing."
There won't be any captain for the 2026-27. Horcoff and the rest of the staff will take their time with that situation.
Horcoff will do everything he can to manage distractions in the organization. He doesn't want to hear comparisons between him and Steve Yzerman. He admires what Yzerman has done for the team, and Yzerman supports him.
In Horcoff's mind, Yzerman left the team in good spirits for a new general manager to take the baton and run with it.
Horcoff played 15 seasons in the NHL. He reached the Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2005-06 season.