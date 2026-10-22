Red Wings' Injury Problems Are Giving Young Forwards an Early Opportunity

The Detroit Red Wings entered the 2026-27 season with several questions surrounding their younger forwards. Nine games into the schedule, injuries have forced the Red Wings to search for answers sooner than anticipated.

With Marco Kasper, J.T. Compher and Mason Appleton unavailable, Detroit has turned to several prospects who might otherwise have faced a more difficult path to regular playing time.

Among those receiving opportunities are Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Carter Mazur and Nate Danielson. For a team attempting to end its playoff drought, their performances could have implications beyond the opening month.

Finnie has been one of the Red Wings' more encouraging developments. Selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old has scored three goals while adding three assists for six points through nine games.

He's also posted a plus-7 rating while averaging 17:42 of ice time, an impressive workload for a player selected 201st overall. That production puts Finnie on pace for approximately 55 points over an 82-game season.

His responsibilities have extended beyond scoring. Finnie has spent time at center, winning 46.2 percent of his faceoffs while adjusting to the demands of playing against established NHL forwards.

Against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, he assisted on Viktor Arvidsson's fourth goal of the season, helping the Red Wings being their comeback from a three-goal deficit.

Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandsegg-Nygard has been equally productive, although his contributions have come in a different fashion. The Norwegian forward, selected 15th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, has collected two goals and four assists for six points in nine games. He's averaging 15:22 of ice time and carries a plus-8 rating.

Perhaps his most impressive attribute is his physical play. Brandsegg-Nygard has registered 38 hits, averaging 4.22 per game. His ability to combine offensive production with that level of physicality provides Detroit with something its lineup hasn't possessed in a while.

Danielson and Mazur have experienced more modest beginnings. Danielson, the Red Wings' ninth overall selection in 2023, has recorded two assists in seven appearances while averaging approximately 10:24 of ice time. He has four shots on goal, illustrating the limited offensive opportunities he's received. The 22-year-old center previously recorded 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points in 71 games with Grand Rapids during the 2024-25 season.

Mazur, meanwhile, has collected one assist in four appearances, averaging approximately 9:36 of ice time. The former University of Denver standout has four shots and six hits.

For Mazur, remaining healthy and establishing himself as a dependable option are particularly important after injuries interrupted his development.

The Red Wings have already experimented with different lineup arrangements to accommodate their available personnel. Against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Detroit dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen rather than the traditional 12-and-six configuration.

The current situation presents head coach Todd McLellan with an interesting challenge. The Red Wings need victories, but they also have an opportunity to evaluate prospects in meaningful situations.

When Kasper, Compher and Appleton return, roster decisions will become more complicated. If the Red Wings forwards continue making an impression, those decisions could prove considerably more difficult than they anticipated.