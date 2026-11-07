Red Wings' Nate Danielson Is Facing a Critical Test for His Future

With everything happening around the Detroit Red Wings organization, from front office troubles, trade requests, and contracts left unsigned, the team has plenty of challenges. While trying to navigate all of this, they have also been evaluating young talent.

There is one former first-round pick who needs to step up his game in order to both help his team and find a consistent role.

Nate Danielson came into the 2026-27 season needing to establish himself on the NHL level. So far, that hasn’t necessarily happened.

The 22-year-old center is still trying to find his footing, and the proof is in the numbers.

Through 13 games so far, Danielson has only recorded two assists while averaging just 10:52 of ice time. He hasn’t scored a goal yet and has struggled to generate consistent offense.

That shouldn’t lead anyone to believe that Danielson isn’t progressing, but it does make a strong case for him having a hard time adjusting to the level of play.

The Red Wings have several forwards who are about to come off the injured list, and when that happens, Danielson’s opportunities will likely become fewer.

Danielson Having a Hard Time Finding Footing

As the ninth overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, Danielson was an important part of the Red Wings’ future plans. Of course, when you are drafted in the first round, all eyes are watching your development.

During his 2024-25 season, he spent his time with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he scored 12 goals and recorded 27 assists, resulting in 39 points over 71 games.

That performance led him to the NHL ice during the 2025-26 year. He appeared in 28 games and recorded two goals and five assists. While that was encouraging, his offensive production remains low so far this season.

Danielson recorded his most recent point October 15 and since then, he has had eight appearances without a single point.

What might be more concerning isn’t the points, but how many chances he is taking. He only has five shots on goal through 13 games and zero during the team’s 2-1 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Detroit continues to try to make adjustments with him. His ice time was reduced from 15:46 against Chicago on October 29 to 10:53 against Vegas on Thursday.

They have also removed him from the lineup. He was a healthy scratch on November 2 when they put John Leonard in; just three days later, head coach Todd McLellan put Danielson back in.

While none of this is signaling that the Red Wings have lost confidence in him, it does indicate that they remain unsettled about his role.

Red Wings Have Difficult Decisions Coming

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the return of Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton from the injured list soon, Danielson’s role could be reduced.

One thing is certain; the competition among forwards is going to increase soon and playing time will be affected.

Young players like Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Carter Mazur have all stepped up to take on more responsibilities when asked. Each one is fighting for the same thing: an established part of the roster and future.

McLellan is being tasked with making decisions about the development opportunities and balancing a win-now mentality.

With Danielson averaging around 11 minutes per game and rotating in and out of the lineup, he might not be the best choice when these other forwards return.

So then the question arises about whether Danielson’s time is better spent very limited at the NHL level or sending him back to Grand Rapids to develop more.

He likely has a few more weeks to prove whether he should stay on the roster or move back down for more improvement.