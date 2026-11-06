Resilient Red Wings Proving They Can Compete, But Still Lack Finish

The Detroit Red Wings once again can't play consistently for the entire game. Their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-2, revealed it once again.

Detroit's defense let Brayden Point have all the momentum and overpowered them with his shots. The Red Wings had chances, but playing catch-up has its downside.

Red Wings Found Rhythm in Last Two Periods But Not in First Period

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond plays the puck Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left winger Lucas Raymond has been playing terrific hockey in the last eight games. Throughout that stretch, Raymond has posted 12 points (six goals, six assists). After a lackluster first period, the Red Wings started to compete much more sharply in the second and third periods.

"We weren't moving our feet enough," Raymond said after the game during a TV interview. "We weren't executing on plays. They just come over us wave after wave. It was far from the start we wanted, but I think, second and third, the way we came out and competed, it was really good enough out there. Just want to put ourselves in a better position coming out of the first."

The Red Wings began to have more focus in the second period. They were creating good moments. Red Wings put in more shots on goal and delivered more hits. The team managed to score one goal on a power play.

Resilience is a word that attaches to this team whether they win or lose. It may be hard for many hockey fans and writers to believe, but there's always a sense of fight that this group has in games.

Red Wings goaltender John Gibson left the game in the first period due to a lower-body injury. Before the injury, Gibson allowed two goals on 13 shots. We don't know how long Gibson will be out of action. Coach Todd McLellan will have backup Daniil Tarasov ready to go.

Tarasov is six years younger than Gibson. The 27-year-old has played six games this season. Tarasov has a 2-1 record with one shutout, 1.74 GAA, and a .927 save percentage. It's his first season with the Red Wings. Tarasov played his first four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and one season with the Florida Panthers. He has a lifetime 34-50 record in 104 games played.

It's the first of four meetings against the Lightning. Their second meeting will be on Nov. 14 in Tampa again. The Red Wings will seek to get back into winning when they host the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.