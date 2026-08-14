Red Wings Need Marco Kasper to Answer a Major Question in 2026-27
Two very different versions of Marco Kasper have been witnessed by the Detroit Red Wings. Two seasons, two distinctly different outcomes.
Now, the task is to see which one is the real one they can expect to see in the future, because that really matters.
Detroit selected Kasper with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and there was plenty of excitement surrounding him. His first full NHL season confirmed what everyone hoped; he was a great addition.
As a 20-year-old in 2024-25, Kasper scored 19 goals and had another 18 assists for 37 points across 77 games.
It looked like the beginning of something beautiful, a breakout even for a young center. It was just exactly what Detroit had hoped for. There was a lot of confidence that he would become an integral part of the top six.
Then came 2025-26. Not so fast.
Kasper was given plenty of opportunities. He played in 81 games, but he closed out the season with just nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points. His shooting percentage took a big hit as well. It dropped from 13.1 percent to 6.9. His average ice time was also diminished from 15:27 to 13:48 per game.
Just looking at the numbers would be very concerning. Kasper’s knee injury, however, adds a lot of context to the story. When evaluating his sophomore season, you have to look deeper than just at stats.
As reported by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News, an MRI was done to see the extent of the damage to his knee, and while surgery wasn’t needed, he was spotted on crutches after the season was complete.
It would be unfair to simply assume that the drop was all because of his knee injury. But, in fairness, it would be equally difficult to evaluate his numbers without considering that he was in pain.
Red Wings Have Already Seen What Kasper Can Do
Kasper was effective in his first full season with the team and despite what much of the stats said, there were also improvements in his second season.
His faceoff percentage improved dramatically from 44.9 percent in 2024-25 to 51.5 percent in 2025-26. He also improved his hit total from 156 to 186 despite playing fewer minutes in each game.
The underlying numbers weren’t a complete disaster, either.
Kasper finished the 2025-26 season with 50% expected goals percentage at 5-on-5. His 5-on-5 scoring rate did drop, though, from 1.58 points per 60 minutes during his rookie season to a disappointing 0.93 last year.
So, now Detroit is facing a difficult decision.
Was Kasper’s rookie campaign overstating his offensive capabilities or was it for real? Will a healthier Kasper return and go back to that form?
Clarity Coming Soon
Now is the time to figure out that answer. This is the final year of Kasper’s entry-level contract. He carries a cap hit of $886,666 this season and he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this year.
There’s not a lot of pressure on Detroit to find the answers right now, but they will have to come to a conclusion during the season. Dismissing a top-10 draft pick because of one disappointing season would be jumping the gun. Giving him time to sort out his knee issue and return to the ice 100% healthy is the right thing to do.
This season will be telling for Kasper. Will he be able to turn into that legitimate top-six center Detroit had hoped, or will he be a more physical, defensively smart middle-six forward?
Either player has value, but each is very different, and when Detroit goes to make long-term roster decisions, that information is going to be invaluable.
So, which player will show up in 2026-27? No one knows yet, but the answer is pressing for Detroit.