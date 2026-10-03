Red Wings Place Dylan Larkin on Injured Reserve

The Detroit Red Wings have placed center Dylan Larkin on injured reserve retroactive to Aug. 15.

This announcement came on Oct. 2 before the Red Wings season opener at Little Caesars Arena. Larkin was moved to a non-roster injured reserve spot while the club continues to deal with his trade request; Detroit then went on to lose 2-0 to the New York Rangers.

It was only the team's sixth shutout season opening loss in all 101 years of the franchise's history.

Per NHL.com, Larkin's upper-body injury was sustained during off-ice training earlier in Sept.

Larkin previously missed Training Camp and the first two exhibition games due to an upper-body injury. He was previously ruled to be out at least for the first two games of the year.

In his first introduction at Little Caesars Arena following his trade request going public, Larkin was heavily booed upon being announced with the rest of Detroit's scratched players.

Larkin could then be seen heading down the tunnel.

Dylan Larkin got BOO'D during the Wings home opener intros 😳 pic.twitter.com/x58up8q11S — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 2, 2026

Dylan Larkin Goes On IR Following Red Wings Trade Request

Defenseman Andreas Englund was activated by Detroit from immigration non-roster — which also came in the announcement of Larkin going on injured reserve, retroactive to Aug. 15.

Larkin has previously expressed frustration surrounding the injury, especially in regards to wanting to build trust with his teammates and fans following his request that has not resulted in a trade.

"I want to be out there. This [injury is] very unfortunate timing, and I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans," Larkin had said.

The 30-year-old center requested a trade away from Detroit following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The Red Wings finished last year going 41-31-10 (92 points) for sixth place in the Atlantic Division.

Larkin also played for Team USA in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics — posting three points and playing a key role on the penalty kill for the U.S.

Detroit Red Wings, Team USA Dylan Larkin Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Michigan native, Larkin grew up in the state and also played for the University of Michigan Wolverines before the Red Wings drafted him at No. 15 overall in 2014.

His entire career had been played with Detroit and around Michigan prior to his request — which resulted in him being stripped of his captaincy and removed from the captains' photo bench in Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin has posted 643 points across 276 goals and 367 assists for the Red Wings. In the midst of his trade request and now being placed on IR, Detroit will now look to focus on hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.