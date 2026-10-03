Red Wings Drama Continues to Swirl Resulting in Season Opening Loss

The Detroit Red Wings unfortunately could not seem to put the internal drama behind them and suffered a demoralizing loss in their 2026-27 season opener as a result.

Going against the New York Rangers, Detroit fell 2-0 in front of a Little Caesars Arena crowd. The Red Wings had an uphill battle and were seemingly set up for failure. Their former captain Dylan Larkin is out due to injury following a drama-filled trade request. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is trying to keep the team moving forward as the organization looks disconnected.

The home crowd was also not behind the Red Wings; Detroit-filled stands booed Larkin upon his introduction and were chanting "sell the team" very early on into the matchup.

Red Wings Fans Chant "Sell the Team" Amidst Season Opener

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goaltender Dylan Garand, who was only in the midst of his fourth NHL game of his career, performed well and overcame the Red Wings with 22 saves.

It marked his first career clean sheet for the Rangers netminder.

Sean Durzi scored in the first period for the New York franchise, with Eeli Tolvanen securing the empty netter in the final period.

The Red Wings were shut out in their season opener for only the sixth time in their entire 101 years of existence.

Red Wings fans chanting “sell the team” just 5 minutes into their season opener. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/apu56dVQEt — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) October 2, 2026

Marco Kasper led the statsheet for Detroit, posting four shots on goal. Netminder John Gibson saved 19.

The loss came in the midst of Larkin's saga in Detroit — which the Red Wings seemingly cannot overcome and has translated onto the ice.

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan previously said there was hope in keeping everybody unified on the ice, but that unfortunately did not seem to translate during play.

"We're trying to keep everybody unified; everybody believing in the purpose and the goal — and we're also being realistic [in that] there's going to be some bumps in the road," McLellan said on Oct. 1 during a preseason press conference. "We're going to have to get through it. We're not putting our heads in the sand and pretending some of these issues don't exist. We're dealing with them, and once we deal with them especially internally … that will give us a chance."

Larkin requested a trade away from the Red Wings following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season and after he helped Team USA to a gold medal in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As previously referenced, Larkin was booed upon his introduction with the other scratched players and went down the tunnel following hearing the reaction from the home crowd. Larkin has essentially played in Michigan for the entirety of his career — he was originally drafted by Detroit at No. 15 overall after growing up in Michigan and playing for the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Larkin previously wore the "C" for the Red Wings, but the franchise announced on Sept. 11 that he would be stripped of his captaincy. Inside Little Caesars Arena, the 30-year-old center has also been removed from the captains' photo bench.

For Detroit, the drama needs to be resolved quickly; the Red Wings must quickly transition and be ready to face another home crowd when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.