Red Wings’ Patience With Albert Johansson Is Finally Paying Off
It took Moritz Seider and Axel Sandin Pellikka two years to find their way to the NHL. Simon Edvinsson? A year.
Albert Johansson's road took a little bit longer, but the journey was worth the wait. The Red Wings drafted him 60th overall in 2019, and he didn't establish himself as an NHL regular until years later.
Johansson has rarely been the first young defenseman mentioned in the discussion when the Red Wings' future is broached. He was born in Karlstad, Sweden and his father, Roger Johansson played parts of four seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Seider, who has become the cornerstone of the Red Wings' defense, was taken sixth overall in the same draft as Johansson.
Some Seasoning in Sweden
Johansson wasn't ready for the NHL quite yet when the Wings selected him so he stayed in his native Sweden. He gained some much needed experience playing for Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League, where he amassed 57 points in 141 games. The extra few years in Farjestad's system were instrumental in Johansson's development.
Not So Fast
Before you learn how to walk, you have to crawl and that's what Johansson did in order to get to the NHL. He didn't get handed an NHL job after he arrived in North America in 2022. Johansson had to earn his stripes playing for Grand Rapids of the AHL.
In two seasons for the Griffins, he played in 119 games and finished with 11 goals and 35 points. The Red Wings certainly noticed the strong two-way ability and promoted him to the big club in 2024-25.
While it was an adjustment from Swedish to North American hockey, Johansson fought through Detroit's defensive depth chart and arrived with little fanfare. When he finally reached Detroit, he gradually moved from prospect to a legitimate NHL defenseman.
After playing 61 games and finishing with three goals and nine points in 2024-25, Johansson played all 82 games in 2025-26 and had three goals and 11 points while logging almost 16 minutes a game.
Can he become one of those quiet but dependable defensemen who spend the next six or seven years in Detroit's lineup?
Johansson's path was never the fastest or most celebrated among Detroit's young defensemen. Seven years after the Red Wings called his name at the draft, Johansson no longer needs to prove he belongs in their plans. His next challenge is proving just how large a place he deserves in them.