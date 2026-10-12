Red Wings Prospect Adam Levac Suspended Indefinitely After Dangerous Hit

The Detroit Red Wings’ prospect Adam Levac is facing yet another suspension. He was involved in a dangerous incident during an Ontario Hockey League game on Friday evening.

Even though he is only 18 years old, Levac is already looking at his second indefinite suspension. The Peterborough Petes center received a match penalty for a deliberate attempt to injure during the game against the Sudbury Wolves, in which the Petes lost 7-3.

Levac appeared to charge after Mason Walker scored an empty-net goal. What happened next was a cross-check that got everyone’s attention. Due to the lights going out, it was hard to see but Levac took out Rowan Henderson of the Sudbury Wolves. When the lights came back on, several fights had broken out including one between Walker and Pete’s Bradon McCallum. But Henderson remained laid out on the ice.

Later, the league announced that the suspension would be indefinite pending further review of the incident.

This isn’t his first time being in trouble and facing serious disciplinary action, and for that, this is concerning.

Red Wings Prospect Facing Second Serious Issue

It was the closing minutes of a game that had already been decided. There really was no need for the action. There were just 39 seconds left in the game.

The incident immediately raised concerns about additional discipline, especially because of Levac’s history.

Last season he slew-fotted an opponent during a game against the Ottawa 67’s and then followed him to the ice throwing punches. This situation resulted in an eight-game suspension.

We may see our first slewfoot suspension of this #OHL season as Adam Levac pulls out one of the most intentional and dirtiest ones you'll see. They're paired up well away from the scrum and he slewfoots then starts throwing punches #OHLSuspensions pic.twitter.com/CHunRDgqNY — Generals Live (@GeneralsUpdates) January 31, 2026

The outside appearance right now looks like trouble for a young player trying to establish himself as a legitimate NHL prospect.

Having a willingness to compete and being physical is part of the game. So is having discipline. There’s a big difference between playing aggressively and putting someone in a dangerous position.

So now, the decision lies with the OHL. They will decide what additional punishment, if any, will be warranted beyond the games he is missing while under review.

Detroit Drafted Levac for His Competitive Style

Levac was the 108th overall pick of the 2026 NHL Draft. While continuing his career and development with Peterborough over the 2025-26 season, he was productive with 15 goals and 44 points in 60 games.

The previous season hadn’t been quite as good with 10 points in 57 games.

Levac entered the Detroit organization with a reputation for energy, physicality and competitiveness. Unfortunately, he is creating incidents for himself that could slow his progress to the NHL.

Prior to the incident, Levac had been productive during the game. He had recorded a goal and an assist. When he should be carrying that momentum forward to the next games ahead, he is now awaiting his fate.

The Detroit Red Wings are now faced with a complex set of questions about their prospect. Will he learn? Can he channel that competitive edge or will he continue to put himself in situations that will require significant disciplinary action against him?

Now, everyone waits. The OHL will issue a final ruling to determine how much time Levac will miss.

This could be an unfortunate setback.