Red Wings Rally Three Times, Postava Earns First NHL Win in Shootout Victory over Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings refused to go away Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Trailing three different times, the Red Wings responded on each occasion before securing a 4-3 shootout win at Rogers Place.

Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal with 1:17 remaining in regulation, while Lucas Raymond scored the shootout winner. Rookie goaltender Michal Postava made 25 saves in his first NHL start and stopped all three Edmonton shootout attempts. It was a memorable night for the 24-year-old Postava, who earned his first NHL victory against a team featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers opened the scoring at 6:10 of the first period as Draisaitl attempted a centering pass that deflected off Vasily Podkolzin's skate before striking Red Wings forward Carter Mazur's skate and finding the back of the net. McDavid picked up the secondary assist, extending his season-opening point streak to 12 games.

The Oilers captain now has 34 points through 12 contests, establishing a franchise record for the most points before November 1. He also matched the NHL record for the longest season-opening assist streak, joining Wayne Gretzky, Ken Linesman and Sebastian Aho at 12 games.

The Red Wings responded midway through the second period on the power play as Raymond sent a cross-ice pass to Viktor Arvidsson in the left faceoff circle. Arvidsson connected on a one-timer that beat Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry at 8:35, tying the game at one.

The score remained tied entering the third period, but the Oilers quickly regained the advantage. At 4:18, Isaac Howard scored on the power play after receiving a pass from Kasperi Kapanen. Howard fired a one-timer from the right circle over a sprawling Postava to put the Oilers ahead 2-1. The Red Wings only needed 30 seconds to provide an answer.

Arvidsson retrieved the puck behind Edmonton's net and sent a pass into the slot, where Emmitt Finnie finished the play past Jarry's right pad at 4:48. With 3:28 remaining, Oilers defenseman Ryan Shea fired a slap shot from the point; Colton Dach redirected it past Postava. Officials reviewed the play for a possible high stick before confirming the goal, giving the Oilers a 3-2 lead. But the Red Wings weren't finished.

With Postava pulled for an extra attacker, Raymond delivered a pass toward Larkin in front of the net and he slipped a shot between Jarry's pads with 1:17 left in regulation. It was Larkin's second goal of the season and it also sent the game into overtime.

Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava makes a save on Oilers forward Connor McDavid Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Postava delivered another important moment during the extra period, stopping Evan Bouchard's wrist shot from the slot with just nine seconds remaining. That save helped force a shootout. Raymond scored on the Red Wings' opening attempt, while Postava denied McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to secure the victory. Arvidsson finished with a goal and an assist, while Raymond collected two assists.

The Red Wings improved to 5-4-3 and completed their four-game road trip with a 2-1-1 record. They showed plenty of grit and determination against one of the NHL's most dangerous offensive teams and when the game was on the line, the rookie Postava delivered.