Red Wings Ready for Play Against Lightning in Florida Back to Back

The Detroit Red Wings will be ending off a quick two-game road trip to Florida by taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 3.

Detroit sits tied at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with the Buffalo Sabres (both having 17 points). The Red Wings' overall record is 7-5-3, and Detroit is coming off a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Against Florida, Red Wings goaltender Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves, giving Detroit its third win in its last four games.

Via NHL.com, Justin Faulk said the back-to-back games against the Panthers and Tampa represent more of a high point for the year.

“It’s a good test for us,” Faulk said of the Florida trip. "[These are] fun games. You like to play teams that have a little bit of swagger and know what they’re doing out there. It’s a team that doesn’t really break. You have to play the long game against them, because they’re comfortable doing it against us.”

Carter Mazur also posted his first career goal leading into play against the Lightning.

Where Things Stand for Detroit With Dylan Larkin

The main storyline for the Red Wings is obviously the never-ended saga surrounding former beloved-Detroit star Dylan Larkin.

Larkin has been suspended without pay and will now forfeit more than $41,000 per day. This follows Larkin refusing to play and sitting out — presumably in the press boxes — in attempts to further expedite his trade request; now more of a demand.

This comes as Larkin still has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forward Alex DeBrincat said Detroit is not going to let the unfolding Larkin drama distract them from what they do on the ice.

"It's his decision," DeBrincat said per Detroit Hockey Now. "We’re happy with the guys who are here. We’re confident in our group here, so we’re ready to move forward."

The rumored trade list on Larkin's radar includes the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah, Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

As recently reported, sources indicate that the Devils, Capitals, Wild and Hurricanes have engaged in trade talks with Larkin during the week of Oct. 26. Though there are rumblings that Washington is being looked at more closely — and the possibility that the Montreal Canadiens are also in the mix.

The Red Wings have lost one game out of four played so far since Larkin's suspension was originally announced on Oct. 29.

Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST against the Lightning.