Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg Makes Final Call on Red Wings Job
Detroit Tigers General Manager Jeff Greenberg is no longer in contention for the open GM position with the Detroit Red Wings.
Greenberg was previously named by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman as someone the Red Wings were looking into as a potential candidate while Steve Yzerman transitions from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager to a senior advisor to Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch.
Per Detroit Tigers' senior writer Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Greenberg has removed his name from consideration for the Red Wings’ vacant role as of Sept. 7.
"[He has a] tremendous respect and admiration for the organization and was honored to be considered for the opportunity, but he is committed to the Tigers and what this group is building," Greenberg said through a Detroit Tigers spokesperson on the open GM position for the Red Wings.
Stavenhagen also noted in his report that Greenberg has since alerted the Red Wings to his decision, citing his commitment to the Tigers.
The Red Wings and Tigers both share ownership under the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment umbrella.
Who Is Jeff Greenberg?
Friedman originally identified Greenberg as a potential candidate via NHL Tonight on Aug. 7.
Greenberg's background is mostly centered around the MLB — which makes sense given his commitment to the Tigers — as he's held various roles in operations with both the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, in addition to having served as the Minor League Video and Player Development with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
One possible reason for why Greenberg's candidacy was taken so seriously could be because he served as the Associate GM for the Chicago Blackhawks from May of 2022 to Sept. of 2023, before he was hired for his current role with the Tigers.
Greenberg is an Ivy League Alum who attended the University of Pennsylvania and played club hockey at the institution.
A Pennsylvania native — he graduated from UPenn in 2008 and also graduated from Columbia Law School in 2011.
Other Key Information Relative to Ongoing Red Wings GM Hunt
TurnkeyZRG has been identified as the external search firm that has been hired by the Red Wings to assist the Red Wings in their job hunt, with TurnkeyZRG boasting 25 years in executive search and previously having helped the Vegas Golden Knights in their hiring of then-Team President Kerry Bubolz.
Other potential candidates for the Red Wings' open GM position as previously reported are Florida Panthers Assistant GM Brett Peterson and San Jose Sharks Assistant GM Jeff Kealty.
The Red Wings are to open training camp as soon as Sept. 17 and begin their season Oct. 2 against the New York Rangers.