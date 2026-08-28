Red Wings Trade Targets: Why a Connor Hellebuyck Homecoming Makes Sense
The Detroit Red Wings desperately cling to a narrow contention window that already may be on the verge of closing with the potential loss of captain Dylan Larkin looming, and if the franchise wants to avoid further perpetuated mediocrity or a full-scale teardown, they'll eventually need to make a big move to change their fortunes.
Longtime NHL superstar Patrick Kane already orchestrated a sensational return to the team that originally drafted him first overall in 2007, ending his Red Wings tenure after three fairly productive seasons with the Winged Wheel.
And, outside of the aging Kane, Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider, the Red Wings just don't have enough star power to make them truly competitive in a hotly contested Eastern Conference. They don't play like the Carolina Hurricanes, and they aren't up-and-coming young guns like the Montreal Canadiens are.
At a time when the Red Wings lack a true identity anywhere on the ice, they have an opportunity to establish one with some help from the trade market.
On Thursday, superstar Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck went public with his long-standing trade request to the declining Canadian franchise, as that situation is, obviously, still unresolved with training camp, the preseason, and opening night all rapidly approaching within the next month.
Hellebuyck, 33, will go down as one of the best goalies in NHL history when it's all said and done. The former fifth-round pick is one year removed from winning the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP and won the Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings trophies in back-to-back seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Despite the recent success, things took a turn for the worse last year, as Hellebuyck stumbled to a mediocre 23-23-11 record, 2.86 GAA, and .895 save percentage, stamping the worst campaign of his NHL career with zero shutouts.
At the same time, it's also clear that Hellebuyck's time in Winnipeg has run its course, and that undoubtedly had an effect on his performance to some degree.
Hellebuyck Could Turn Things Around With Michigan Homecoming
The Commerce, Mich., native only needs a Stanley Cup to complete his resume, and maybe a homecoming, too. Hellebuyck did win an Olympic Gold with Larkin at his side at the 2026 Winter Olympics earlier this year, and that connection may help the Red Wings two-fold. Appease the captain and build an identity.
Indeed, goaltending wasn't the defining weakness for the Red Wings last year. Incumbent starter John Gibson ranked 12th in the NHL in goals saved above expected with 11.7, according to MoneyPuck. Conversely, backup Cam Talbot allowed 13.1 goals over expected, undoing all of Gibson's consistently strong work while ranking 92nd of 98 goalies in the metric.
A tandem of Gibson and Hellebuyck, however, would instantly become the best in the league, and the Red Wings would have a clear path towards assuming the identity of one of the NHL's most stringent, suffocating defensive teams.
Especially without Larkin, leaning into a fast-pace, offensive-oriented game doesn't suit the Red Wings, as they don't have the firepower to get into track meets with the NHL's best and brightest.
They can, however, lean into a young, talented defensive core that features Simon Edvinsson, Seider, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka, with Albert Johansson, William Wallinder, and Shai Buium due to make larger contributions, too.
It remains to be seen whether the Red Wings can outbid some contenders in need of Hellebuyck's services, such as Buffalo or New Jersey. They can offer the standout netminder a homecoming, however, and to some players, that matters more than money or winning.
Further to that point, The Athletic NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the 33-year-old is open to waiving his full no-movement clause to approve a trade to a "variety of teams," which would indicate that Hellebuyck is not strictly considering Stanley Cup contenders or teams in a certain locale. This opens the door for Detroit to strike if they wish.
At a time when difference-makering skaters are rarely available (see: Leo Carlsson and the Philadelphia Flyers), the Red Wings would be wise to at least consider Hellebuyck and what his talents would do for their young squad.