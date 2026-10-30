Red Wings’ Viktor Arvidsson Credits Detroit Fit After Huge Night

The Detroit Red Wings found their stride in the second and third periods against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. They won 4-1.

The crowd was electric. The way the team played against the Blackhawks brought great satisfaction to the fanbase.

Red Wings Found Their Rhythm After the First Period

Detroit Red Wings left wing Viktor Arvidsson receives congratulations from goaltender John Gibson Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Connor Bedard opened up the score for the Blackhawks in the first, Detroit had an answer for them, which began in the second period. After putting eight shots on goal in the first, the Red Wings shot 13 of them and scored a goal by Viktor Arvidsson.

Arvidsson, one of the stars of the game, finished with a hat trick. Arvidsson spoke after the game about his performance and the team's performance. The Red Wings showed once again how resilient they can be.

"I think we played a good game as a whole team and just like in Edmonton, we found a way to get going there, and I think our second and third periods were outstanding," Arvidsson said.

Coming into the team, getting adjusted to everything like the system and teammates has been rewarding. He seems to be in the right space and in a good mindset.

"I'm not going to lie, it's fun," Arvidsson said. "I'm just trying to do my part and work hard and try to go to the net as much as I can, and playing with DeBrincat and Finn (Finnie) has been working really well."

Arvidsson believes in coach Todd McLellan's system. One of the factors in why he chose Detroit is because he saw himself thriving with the team, especially in five-on-five situations.

"I think they needed five-on-five scoring and I could find myself riding that, and some experience, and I think that's why," Arvidsson said.

The Red Wings returned home after a four-game road trip. The team went 2-2 during that stretch, beating the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers, but losing to the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken. They could have gone 3-1 if they had won the shootout against the Kraken. Beating the Blackhawks was a feel-good statement win for the team.

"We were on the road for nine days," Arvidsson said. "It's kind of a bit of a trap game. I think when you come back from the West Coast and try to keep going again after two days of not playing. I think in the second period we found our legs and found our rhythm. So, it was good."

The Red Wings close out October with a Saturday afternoon game against the St. Louis Blues at 1 pm at Little Caesars Arena.