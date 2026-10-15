Red Wings vs Flyers: Must-Win Home Clash Against Winless Philly

The Detroit Red Wings face a must-win situation for tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers are winless this season with a 0-5-3 record. After a day of great news with the extension of Alex DeBrincat, Detroit could find themselves in negative press if they lose to the Flyers.

Flyers vs Red Wings Preview

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat receives congratulations from teammates Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing a heartbreaking overtime game to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, 5-4, the Red Wings desperately need to win this game at home. Defense must do a better job at execution.

DeBrincat scored two of the four goals for the Red Wings. He leads the team in points, goals, and assists. The seven-year extension is worth it. Now, the management can't afford to let him down.

One thing the Red Wings need to do is put more shots on goal in the first period. They have to be aggressive from the start. In their game against the Devils, the Red Wings only had three shots on goal in the first period compared to the Devils, who had 15.

Both the Flyers and Red Wings need to win this game, but only one team will come out victorious. Both teams are struggling in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers have the longest losing streak to start a season in their franchise history.

The Red Wings know what that feels like because they went through it during the 2018-19 season when they started the season 0-7, finishing with a total 17-49 record.

Their second-worst start came during the 1980-81 season with a 0-5 record.

Moritz Seider, Dylan Larkin, and DeBrincat are players to watch for tonight's game. The core players have good numbers against the Flyers. There's no concern about what DeBrincat can do because he's the hottest player on ice for the Red Wings. He's going to contribute in some way.

The team needs to see more from Seider and Larkin. In April 2026, Seider had a career-high five points in that game. Larkin had a hat trick and an assist. The Red Wings won that game against the Flyers, 6-3.

Seider's five-point performance puts him in a special group of Red Wings defensemen. Seider became the fourth Red Wings defenseman to post a five-point performance and the first since 1985.

Nicklas Lidstrom is the greatest defenseman in Red Wings history. One would argue that Seider is the best defenseman since Lidstrom. Tonight's game against the Flyers will be crucial for Seider and company to deliver.

The Red Wings have a 60-72 all-time regular-season record against the Flyers.