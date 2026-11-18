A century after Detroit and Boston first crossed paths on NHL ice, the Original Six rivals will meet again Wednesday night with both clubs searching for consistency.

The Red Wings (8-10-3) welcome the Bruins to Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET for a game commemorating the 100th anniversary of Detroit's NHL debut on November 18, 1926.

The Red Wings snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Tampa Bay. Boston, meanwhile, arrives following three consecutive defeats, including Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Los Angeles.

The Bruins have struggled to generate offense recently, but their lineup has enough firepower to make the Red Wings' return home uncomfortable.

The Red Wings Look to Carry Defensive Success Home

The Red Wings received a commanding performance from Daniil Tarasov against Tampa Bay, as the goaltender turned aside all 31 shots he faced.

Lucas Raymond supplied the winning goal, while Michael Brandsegg-Nygard supplied an empty-netter.

The victory offered head coach Todd McLellan a blueprint after a difficult road stretch that saw the Red Wings play 10 of their previous 13 games away from Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings now play six of their next eight at home, where they carry a 4-5-1 record.

According to Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, defenseman Albert Johansson is nearing a return, while William Wallinder remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Pasternak Headlines Boston's Offensive Threats

Boston Bruins right wing David Pasternak Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Boston's attack revolves around David Pasternak, who entered Tuesday with nine goals and 26 points in 20 games.

The Czech winger remains one of hockey's most dangerous shooters, capable of changing a game with a single scoring chance.

Morgan Geekie provides another significant threat, while Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm give the Bruins experienced forwards capable of creating offense in different situations.

The Bruins also feature JJ Peterka, whose speed adds another dimension to their forward group.

Defensively, Charlie McAvoy anchors a blue line that includes Hampus Lindholm and the physically imposing Nikita Zadorov.

Jeremy Swayman enters Wednesday with a 9-5-1 record, 2.60 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Boston's recent results illustrate the challenge facing head coach Marco Sturm. The Bruins surrendered five goals against Montreal and six against Minnesota before being shut out by the Kings.

An Anniversary With More Than History at Stake

The Red Wings must limit Pasternak's shooting opportunities, contain Geekie's scoring ability and avoid unnecessary penalties against Boston's skilled forwards.

The Bruins, playing the second game in as many nights, will need a sharper offensive effort than they produced on Tuesday.

The Red Wings' centennial celebration guarantees a memorable setting. Whether the Red Wings can make it a memorable result will depend on how they handle a frustrated opponent.