Red Wings' Young Guns Are Turning Training Camp Into a Fight for Jobs
Training camp is supposed to be the time when prospects try to get the attention of the veterans. Yesterday, the Detroit Red Wings' youngsters not only got the attention of the veterans, but they also got the attention of head coach Todd McLellan. According to Anser Khan of mlive.com, the Red Wings were schooled 6-0 in a scrimmage by their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. Needless to say, McLellan was not happy with his club after the practice game.
"I wasn’t happy with our day today at all. Happy with the kids, but I wasn’t happy with our day. So, we’ve got to take it back up here after their off days and get going, not waste a day," McLellan said, via Khan.
McLellan believes he has a trio of youngsters who can make an immediate impact with the big club. “We have a line right now with Danny [Nate Danielson], Maze [Carter Mazur], and [Michael] Brandsegg-Nygaard that is a bit of a kid line that hopefully can provide a lot of energy and a lot to the game and to the team,” McLellan said, according to Bob Duff of mlive.com.
Axel Sandin-Pellikka and William Wallinder are among the young defensemen in camp, while 2025 first-rounder Carter Bear is there as well. With youth determined to make an immediate impact, veterans need to be looking over their shoulders, especially the forwards, according to Red Wings forward Andrew Copp.
Copps Thoughts
"I think really the only two guys that are cemented are Cat (Alex DeBrincat) and Ray (Lucas Raymond), and obviously [Dylan Larkin when he] comes back. So I think there's competition to be had," Copp said, according to Don Drysdale of Detroit Sports Nation.
If the Red Wings want to end their 10-year playoff drought, should reputation and contract status outweigh what McLellan is seeing on the ice? The Red Wings have only four preseason games, beginning Monday at Columbus, followed immediately by Pittsburgh on Tuesday. According to Duff of mlive.com, Danielson and Brandsegg-Nygard are scheduled to play both games, giving the Wings a rapid opportunity to see whether their camp performance carries over against NHL competition.
For years, the Red Wings have talked about building through the draft and developing a prospect pool capable of sustaining success. Now comes the next step. The Wings' youngsters are no longer simply names to watch for the future. They are beginning to push for jobs in the present, and if they continue to perform, the Red Wings may have some difficult decisions to make before opening night.