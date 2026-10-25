Second-Period Misery Costs Red Wings in Loss to Calgary Flames

The Detroit Red Wings went back to their bad habits. After a terrible second-half performance, the team lost to the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames won their third straight game. The Red Wings came into the game after a completed performance against the Vancouver Canucks, but found themselves back to being inconsistent.

The Second-Period Meltdown

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Flames made Detroit pay big time in the second period. The Red Wings' defense allowed three goals. Zayne Parekh, Ryan Strome, and Matvei Gridin each scored for the Flames.

Throughout the game, the Red Wings couldn't get anything going in the power play. They went 0-for-2. The Flames, on the other hand, one of the most talented teams when it comes to the power play, went 2-for-2 against the Red Wings. The Flames looked more prepared, aggressive, and a step ahead compared to the Red Wings.

It's a completely different Red Wings team compared to how they played against the Canucks. Sure, the Flames are better than the Flames, but the Red Wings are much better than this. Scoring one goal will not be enough. The only goal came in the second period by Andrew Copp, which marked his second goal of the season.

"We had some good shifts, maybe a couple good minutes at a time, but never fully got in control of the game," Copp said to Detroit reporters after the game.

The upside about the game is that the Red Wings did win the shots on goal category. The Red Wings had 29 compared to the Flames' 25, and their performances in the first and third periods were solid. It's the second period that made the difference. Having 21 giveaways is something they have to clean up for their next game. Too many giveaways will cost them wins.

Before Saturday's game, the Red Wings dominated their matchups against the Flames. The win streak ended after they beat the Flames for eight straight games. The Red Wings knew coming into the game that the Flames were a good team. They proved it on Saturday night.

"I don't think we were sharp enough," Emmitt Finnie said. "Too many missed passes, way too connected in the defensive zone and in the neutral zone. Mistakes are going to happen, but I think we've got to learn from them and try to get ready for Edmonton."

The Oilers enter this season trying to make a run to the Stanley Cup Finals. They came close twice in the previous seasons. The Red Wings won't have it easy. They must clean up their mistakes and set the tone from the start. Getting an early advantage against the Oilers will be critical for success.

The Red Wings and Oilers will play on Monday night.