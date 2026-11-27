The Detroit Red Wings, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, and unsigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson are running out of time to come to a resolution. They only have until Dec. 1 to decide whether the young defenseman is going to get traded, go back to Sweden and finish the season there, or sign a contract and get suspended for the rest of the year.

With the clock ticking on a resolution, more teams are stepping up with trade offers, trying to get the youngster out of Detroit. One of the teams that has called Horcoff to gauge their interest in Edvinsson is Atlantic Division rival the Boston Bruins.

It was recently revealed by Toronto insider Nick Kypreos what Horcoff has asked his division rival for in exchange for Edvinsson. Kypreos revealed on his podcast that Horcoff is asking Boston for young phenom center James Hagens in exchange for his defenseman.

The Red Wings are a team that is lacking youth at the center position, so asking for Hagens is not too far off a fair ask. But with the Bruins saying no, there might not be a path to a deal unless they include Hagens; otherwise, Horcoff might have to pivot to another team.

With the ask sky high Horcoff might not get a taker for Edvinsson

Apr 13, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horcoff got a big return in exchange for former captain Dylan Larkin when he sent him to the Montreal Canadiens. Horcoff was asking big for Larkin and he is doing the same with Edvinsson and with the clock ticking and having such a big ask, a deal might not get done.

The difference between Larkin and Edvinsson in their trade scenarios is that Larkin is under contract; Edvinsson is not. So Horcoff is trying to do whatever he can to maximize the return for his young defenseman, with so little time left to get a deal done.

But the fact that he is asking for possibly even more than what he got in return for Larkin is mind-blowing, as Larkin was a more established, better, more well-rounded player. Edvinsson is very talented, but it is hard to compare a young defenseman to a center who could play a two-way game and contribute well offensively.

Horcoff might have to lower his ask real soon, or he risks having to sign Edvinsson for the year and suspend him, or Edvinsson playing in Sweden. This saga has been going on for a while now and will have to be solved in the next few days.