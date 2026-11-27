The Detroit Red Wings and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff are nearing the tail end of the Simon Edvinsson saga, as they have until Dec. 1 to end it. And with the deadline coming up to figure this out, it was recently revealed what Horcoff asked the Seattle Kraken for in exchange for Edvinsson.

Recently, on his 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that Horcoff asked the Kraken for young forward Berkly Catton. But Seattle was hesitant to begin trade talks there and told Horcoff and the Red Wings no to that starting point.

Horcoff seems to be looking for young forwards in return or as a starting point in Edvinsson trade talks. The Red Wings do lack centers and Catton plays second-line center for the Seattle Kraken.

Catton was well thought of when he was drafted eighth overall back in 2024. Catton has put up eight goals and 11 assists so far this season for Seattle. It now seems that Detroit could potentially get a bigger return for Edvinsson than they got for Dylan Larkin.

Edvinsson would have been a nice fit in Seattle if they had struck a deal

Mar 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) skates with the puck in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kraken's current number one defenseman, who plays on the left side as Edvinsson does, is Vince Dunn. Dunn is a veteran who is in his 30s currently and is serviceable as a number one defenseman, but if Edvinsson had been dealt to Seattle, he likely would have been the number one lefty.

Edvinsson is a guy who needs a lot of minutes, especially in the top pairing against top competition. And if he had been dealt to Seattle and the asking price had been met, he likely would have replaced Dunn and bumped him down to the second pairing.

But when Edvinsson does get dealt, it is going to take him some time to get acclimated to the game again and back into routine. He has been keeping in shape by skating at different rinks around the world, working out, and trying to stay afloat and ready for whenever he does get traded.

But when a team does eventually acquire him before the deadline, it is going to take him a minute to mesh and play well with his new team and a new defensive partner. It is just a matter of whether Horcoff can find the right price that he wants and finish the deal before the deadline expires.