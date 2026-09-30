Status Update on Dylan Larkin Revealed at Red Wings Practice

As their regular-season opener draws nearer, Dylan Larkin is still not part of the regular lines at Red Wings practice.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press posted that Larkin is still dealing with his upper-body injury. This comes ahead of the Red Wings hosting the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena as Detroit opens their season on Oct. 2. Larkin previously missed Training Camp and the first two exhibition games due to the same upper-body injury.

Larkin also expressed frustration surrounding the injury at his Sept. 17 press conference.

"I want to be out there. This [injury is] very unfortunate timing, and I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans," Larkin had said.

Per reports, the upper-body injury was sustained during off-ice training earlier in Sept.

Dylan Larkin still not part of regular lines at Red Wings practice two days ahead of opener. Dealing with upper body injury. pic.twitter.com/U4kFhHuaxT — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 30, 2026

Per The Hockey News, defenseman Moritz Seider said Larkin is still doing what he can on the ice and bringing energy.

"It's good," Seider said of having Larkin participating in what ways he can on the ice during practice. "Obviously, he's still dealing with his injury, that's why he's probably not in the regular lines right now. But it's good to see him out there. He brings a lot of energy, and everyone is excited."

THN also noted that Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan has stated that Larkin's presence is a positive, but that he will have to put in work to get up to speed after what he's missed.

"It's good to have him on the ice; I think that's where it's the most comfortable for everybody," McLellan said. "He's a hockey player and a really good hockey player. He's looked like he's had some time off, and he needs to skate a little bit more."

"I paid a little more attention to him today; with his injury, the training part of it isn't quite where it would normally be, and we're two weeks ahead of him now," he also said. "So, like any injury, even if it's during the middle of the season, you have to get back up to pace. And we'll help him with that."

McLellan also said Larkin's status for the opener is still up in the air, with some reports indicating he's being considered day-to-day.

Dylan Larkin Saga Continues for Red Wings

Larkin was previously stripped from his captaincy with the Red Wings after the 30-year-old center requested a trade away from Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reported list of teams potentially included on his trade list were the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

A trade has not yet come about; Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as interim General Manager while the hunt for a GM continues following Steve Yzerman's transition to the role of Senior Advisor to the Governor and CEO.