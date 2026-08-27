NHL Insider Reveals More Names in Ongoing Red Wings GM Hunt
Per top NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings' General Manager hunt is well underway — with more names being added in terms of who was/remains in consideration.
Friedman revealed on an Aug. 25 episode of 32 Thoughts that the Red Wings have potentially engaged in discussions with Brett Peterson and Jeff Kealty in their front office efforts as Steve Yzerman transitions from his role as Executive Vice President and GM to a senior advisor. Kealty was hired in mid-July to be the Assistant General Manager for the San Jose Sharks. Peterson has been the Assistant General Manager of the Florida Panthers since Nov., 2020.
Other recent reports have indicated that Detroit Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg is also in contention for the open front office role with the Red Wings.
Red Wings' Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch Red Wings' Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch has also reportedly hired TurnkeyZRG — an outside search firm — to determine who will replace Yzerman, which is expected to be someone with a background heavy in analytics per League sources.
Friedman has previously disclosed that the next Detroit GM will have full hockey operations autonomy and resources, with a priority being placed on making the Red Wings a more desirable destination.
Who Could Brett Peterson Be for the Detroit Red Wings?
Peterson became the first Black assistant GM in the NHL when he joined the Panthers' front office in 2020; he would go on to play a key part in the management group that helped the Panthers capture the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cups.
Peterson served as the Vice President of Hockey for Wasserman Media Group before joining the Panthers and has been a certified NHL player agent since 2009 with Wasserman/Acme World Sports.
He also boasts a level of relatability to current NHL athletes in which the Northborough, Mass. native played five years of professional hockey (2004-05 to 2008-09) as a defenseman in the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL and the International Hockey League (IHL).
Peterson also played four seasons of NCAA hockey for Boston College — winning a National Championship in 2001 with the Eagles.
Internationally, Peterson served as general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and led Team USA to a 5-0-1-1 record in group play.
Whether it is Peterson or another candidate, the Red Wings are looking for someone to take over for Yzerman after he has served in that role for Detroit since April of 2019. This also comes after Yzerman was one of only nine Red Wings who have had their number retired and who played all 22 years of his career in Detroit.