Todd McLellan’s Preseason Insights on Red Wings’ Young Talent

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan is gearing up for his third season running the team.

As the preseason got started, McLellan is seeing some positive results from some of the young players.

McLellan on Depth and Praise Rookie Defenseman

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Anton Johansson has a bright future in the NHL as a defenseman. He's the ultimate workhorse and very disciplined. The 6'4 22-year-old rookie is off to a solid start to the season.

McLellan, 58, spoke with the media after the first preseason action against the Pittsburgh Penguins. McLellan likes that Detroit has a lot of depth, and there could be a possibility that more players can be added. Nothing is guaranteed. He will wait to see more from his players throughout the preseason.

"We have good depth, we think, on the blue line in the organization," McLellan said. "Even a guy like Bryson (Jacob), he went on waivers on Tuesday, but he's NHL caliber. We feel real good about the depth. There are five guys there who are probably going to start. Will we carry seven or eight? That's a question that we internally have to continue to discuss."

There are players who are improving their worth, especially after Tuesday's game against the Penguins. Johansson is one of the players whose stock is rising.

"He has a joy for the game," McLellan said. "When he's out there, he loves being out there, smiling. He brings energy. That energy rubs off on other people. He's real direct with his play. He's aggressive on killing plays, but he's also aggressive with the puck in the offensive zone. You saw how he created his and other teammates' scoring chances."

The Red Wings are one of those teams that creates lanes during possessions. That's how Johansson approaches it and makes it look simple.

Some hockey players are natural at creating lanes for others. Johansson is smooth and confident in assisting. Some players need someone to coach them on how to execute those lanes.

"Watching him in Grand Rapids, he had that ability to sling those pucks through, and he's tall, long, rangy so that he can shoot the puck from a lot of different angles."

It's only one preseason game, but the Red Wings looked good on the ice. They scored seven goals and won the game. Yes, some of the Penguins starters were not in action. However, this is the same intensity the Red Wings must carry going forward. The Red Wings' players did a good job.

McLellan, prior to becoming the Red Wings' head coach, was the assistant coach for the team from 2005 to 2008. The Red Wings will play the Buffalo Sabers on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena at 7 pm ET.