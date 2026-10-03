Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message About What It Means to Be a Red Wing

Detroit Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan is not letting the internal mess of the Detroit Red Wings waver his coaching philosophy.

The Red Wings opened their season on Oct. 2 with a 2-0 shutout loss to the New York Rangers — marking only the sixth time in Detroit history (101 years) the team was shutout in a season opener.

In front of a Little Caesars Arena crowd, the home fans booed former captain Dylan Larkin upon his first introduction following his trade request; the stands also chanted, "sell the team" early on during the first period.

An ongoing General Manager hunt has also festered into the start of the regular season. Shawn Horcoff is serving as interim GM.

As such — McLellan has been dealt a tough hand.

The HC has to control the mentality of his locker room while also making sure problems don't translate onto the ice. Obviously the 2-0 loss for Detroit was not a good start, but postgame McLellan did mention he has a philosophy in mind on how to move forward.

The HC said it's important the organziation takes pride in their Original Six roots and remembers who they are.

"We're the Detroit Red Wings, and that means something. We have a lot of stuff going on around us, but we're still the Detroit Red Wings. And if it doesn't mean anything to me, or to the players in the locker room, or the trainers, or anyone else in the organization, then shame on them. They shouldn't be part of it," McLellan said postgame to the media.

"Take some pride in being a Red Wing," he added.

"Take some pride in being a Red Wing"



Biz, Ace, and Coach Cassidy break down the Wings tumultuous offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/AJQRG71y2M — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) October 2, 2026

HC Todd McLellan Focused on Restoring Honor to Red Wings Franchise

McLellan's comments came after the Red Wings had 22 total shots against the Rangers, with opposing goaltender Dylan Garand earning his first career clean sheet in his fourth career NHL appearance in the net.

Detroit's Marco Kasper posted the most shots on goal for Detroit – with four total.

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLellan stating that being a member of the Red Wings means something could be looked as a jab at Larkin following the reaction shown towards him from those within Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin was stripped of his captaincy and removed from the captains' photo bench after he requested a trade away from the Red Wings following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The 30-year-old center helped Team USA to a gold medal in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and posted three points while playing a key role on the U.S.'s penalty kill unit.

As previously referenced, this resulted in Larkin being booed upon his introduction with the other scratched players and going down the Little Caesars Arena tunnel as a result.

Dylan Larkin got BOO'D during the Wings home opener intros 😳 pic.twitter.com/x58up8q11S — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 2, 2026

Per Red Wings beat reporter Max Bultman, McLellan would say it was Larkin who wanted to be present for player introductions — the former captain did not want to risk his fellow scratches not getting introduced.

McLellan's comments, the unfolding Larkin situation and the season opening loss come ahead of the Red Wings hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.