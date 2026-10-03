Red Wings' Biggest Dylan Larkin Concern Already Showed Up in Season Opener

The Detroit Red Wings knew they would have to find a way to replace Dylan Larkin’s production. So far, that hasn’t been successful.

When it was announced that Larkin would miss the first two games, the offense took a major hit.

One game in, and that has been proven. This team just keeps finding ways to come up with more challenges.

Detroit opened the 2026-27 season on Friday with a 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers.

The second goal came on an empty net, and overall, the Red Wings put up a strong effort defensively.

The offense? Well that was an entirely different matter.

Detroit finished the evening with just 22 shots on goal and was shut out by Dylan Garand, who happened to be making just his fourth NHL appearance.

When the Red Wings needed offense most, they managed just two shots on goal during the third period while trying to erase just a one-goal deficit.

Head coach Todd McLellan didn’t hide from the problem after the game.

"We're going to have to score some goals to win games," McLellan said. "We had some looks, not near enough."

Clearly.

What McLellan said next could be very important given that the team will be without Larkin again on Sunday.

Red Wings Need More Players to Produce

Detroit Red Wings left wing Viktor Arvidsson Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings didn’t make any major offensive additions this summer. Maybe they knew Larkin wasn’t going anywhere; maybe not. But, the bottom line is they didn’t prepare for him not being on the ice.

They did add Viktor Arvidsson, who scored 25 goals and recorded 54 points with the Boston Bruins last year. But, the team also lost Patrick Kane.

Without Larkin, the team will struggle on offense, despite what the fans think about the situation.

"You can't just rely on three or four guys because when they are dry, somebody else has to step up," McLellan said Friday. "We'll get that from them."

Alex DeBrincat, Luca Raymond and the rest of Detroit’s top offensive players aren’t going to score every night. Larkin doesn’t either.

The Red Wings have to have enough scoring threats throughout the lineup to cover when the stars go quiet for a night. That didn’t happen on Friday night.

The Red Wings defense played well enough to keep them within one goal for the entirety of the game. No one stepped up on offense.

Larkin’s Absence is Difficult to Hide

Todd McLellan Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Just moving another center to the top line wasn’t ever going to replace Larkin.

The 30-year-old scored a career-high 34 goals last season and finsihed with 67 points in 74 games. He’s now scored at least 30 goals in five consecutive seasons.

He covers several positions throughout the game. Along with driving play through the middle of the ice, he also plays on Detroit’s top power-play unit and draws difficult matchups regularly.

The Red Wings knew before Friday that Larkin would not be taking the ice, They also know that he won’t be there on Sunday, either. McLellan said he hopes Larkin will return on Game 3, but so far there is no official confirmation of that from the team.

Certainly, the Red Wings would welcome his return, but Larkin’s absence wasn’t solely responsible for the loss. The team has enough talent in their lineup to generate more than 22 shots on goal.

McLellan’s comments matter. Detroit has to find offense. Period.

Detroit Can’t Let This Problem Grow

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This problem goes well beyond two games without Larkin.

Detroit averaged just 2.91 goals per game last year, putting them No. 22 in the NHL. They only scored 142 goals when five-on-five. That should have been one of the biggest priorities in the offseason.

The Red Wings took the bet that they could improve internally.

Marco Kasper need to perform better on offense. Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Nate Danielson have to step up. Viktor Arvidsson will have to replace some of the veteran production that left.

Those contributions are going to matter and Friday evening proved it.