Paralympian Loses Gold Medal for Being Three Minutes Late

September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Paralympian Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli Loses Gold Medal for Being Three Minutes Late

Author:

The Paralympics made clear this week that the event has no tolerance for a lack of punctuality.

Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class. But after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition.

International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence said Zolkefli and two others—who did not reach the podium—were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event.

“They were late, they may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed them to compete and look at the facts of the matter afterward,” Spence said.

A statement from World Para Athletics, which governs track and field for Para sports, said a referee had determined after the event that “there was no justifiable reason for the athletes’ failure to report” on time. It said an appeal was also turned down.

The disqualification bumped Maksym Koval of Ukraine up to gold, and Ukraine teammate Oleksandr Yarovyi took silver. Bronze went to Efstratios Nikolaidis of Greece.

Spence said the disqualification was met with anger on social media. He described it as “very abusive.” Much of it targeted the Ukrainians.

“We are now seeing comments on all our social media posts that have nothing to do with the men’s shot put F20 event,” Spence said. He said the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee “was getting a lot of abuse from Malaysians.”

SI Recommends

“I’m sorry. Rules are rules,” Spence said. “The decision was taken. It wasn’t the Ukrainians fault that the Malaysian was late.”

Spence said the trio had arrived three minutes late. He said he did not see this as a harsh penalty. “Others get there five minutes early,” he said.

Spence said an excuse given was that the Malaysian and the two others said they “didn’t hear the announcement or it was in a language” they did not understand.

The F20 class in shot put is for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The Associated Press attempted to reach the Malaysian delegation through an email address provided by IPC officials. There was no immediate response on Wednesday.

Early in 2019, the IPC stripped Malaysia of the World Para Swimming Championships for being unwilling to guarantee that Israeli athletes could compete.

Spence said the reaction then was similar.

“The level of abuse that was directed at the IPC then was through the roof,” Spence said.

More from SI:

YOU MAY LIKE

Concacaf won't have VAR in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

Berhalter on No VAR in World Cup Qualifying: 'It's An Error'

Concacaf's qualifying process typically includes a little bit of everything, but VAR won't be part of it on the road to Qatar 2022.

England players are jeered by Hungary fans
Soccer

England Players Targeted With Racist Chants, Boos in Hungary

England players were targeted with racial abuse in their World Cup qualifying match on Thursday against Hungary in Budapest.

mark-vital
NFL

Seahawks Sign NCAA Men's Basketball Champ to Practice Squad

The tight end is coming off a NBA summer league stint with Portland, averaging 1.3 points and four rebounds in the span of three games.

paralympics
Olympics

Paralympian Loses Gold Medal for Being Three Minutes Late

Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was stripped of his gold medal because he arrived to the event three minutes later than the call time.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United
Soccer

Ronaldo to Wear No. 7 Again With Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo will have his old shirt back when he makes his second debut with the Red Devils.

john-sterling-yankees
MLB

John Sterling Rescued by Yankees Broadcasters During Downpour

The longtime Yankees broadcaster Sterling was rescued by a courageous colleague as rain pummeled the Northeast on Wednesday night.

pitt-panthers-entrance
College Football

Pitt to Rename Head Coach Role After $20 Million Donation

Pat Narduzzi will now serve as the 'Chris Bickell '97 Head Football Coach' at Pittsburgh.

TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater is shown under floodwaters Thursday, September 2, 2021. Somerset Flooding
MLB

Ballpark of Yankees AA Affiliate Underwater After Flooding

The northeast faced historic flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region, causing delays in the US Open and sending ballparks underwater.