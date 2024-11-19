Viral Chef Launches New Content Series With Chance To Experience Culinary Exploration
Singapore is one of the fastest-rising tourist destinations in the world. There is a lot of work being done to up the number of visitors to the country, putting an emphasis on nature and sustainability tourism.
Now, you can add another attractive feature of the country that will entice adventurers to visit; culinary exploration.
Renowned chef and cookbook writer Frankie Gaw is known most for his viral social media series titled “Turning American Classics Asian” with more than 619,000 followers on Instagram and 181,000 on TikTok.
He is now back with a new cooking venture, while also digging into his Asian heritage and the authentic culinary traditions offered. A return to Singapore is being made and a new series, “Savoring Singapore” is being launched in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board and Klook.
But, Gaw won’t be taking part in this adventure alone. One lucky winner and a friend of their choosing will receive a vacation getaway package, the “Savoring Singapore” giveaway.
It includes round-trip flights and the opportunity to follow in the chef’s footsteps on a once-in-a-lifetime culinary journey.
The entry window to enter the sweepstakes opened on November 18. It will run through December 20, 2024, and shortly after a winner will be revealed. The trip to Singapore would then have to be done before December 31, 2026.
"In many ways, Frankie Gaw's passion for culinary creativity mirrors the ingenuity of our many talented chefs. Visitors will find that our kitchens are pushing the envelope of gastronomy, blending heritage dishes layered with complex flavors," says Eileen Lee, Senior Vice President, Americas at Singapore Tourism Board, via PR Newswire. "It's a special occasion for the senses to dine in Singapore as each menu tells a story that celebrates our multicultural identity in a way that must be tasted to be fully appreciated."
How can someone enter the contest? There are posts on Gaw’s social media pages, both Instagram and TikTok, @LittleFatBoyFrankie, with “Savoring Singapore” posts. A comment can be left on those pages about why they want to explore the country, counting as the entry.
This is only the first wave of posts that people will be able to comment on, as another is planned to go live on December 2.
A major reason Gaw is making the new series and the travel contest has been opened is that Singapore is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025.
“Visitors to Singapore are able to wander the colorful neighborhoods to experience not one singular culture but a melting pot of many with one passport stamp – from Chinese, Malay and Indian – all of which are integral in the country's history. A multicultural identity such as this must be tasted to be fully appreciated, telling a story that celebrates the vibrancy of the destination,” as written in the release.