Army West Point Black Knights Drop Men’s Basketball Showdown With Marist
Three days after scoring 101 points to blow out Mount Saint Mary, the Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team fell in a close road game with Marist, 91-88, in overtime on Friday.
The Black Knights (2-2) and the Red Foxes (2-1) played an incredibly close game throughout. Marist led, 34-33, at halftime, while Army outscored the Red Foxes, 43-42, in the second half.
It was the Red Foxes that forced overtime. Jalen Rucker’s lay-up with five seconds left gave Army a two-point lead, which was answered by a lay-up from Jadi Collins-Roberts with no time on the clock.
With 2:54 left in overtime the Black Knights led by five points, 84-79. The Red Foxes tied the game twice down the stretch and took the lead on a 3-pointer by Josh Pascarelli with 12 seconds left and the Black Knights couldn’t catch up.
Ryan Curry led Army with 28 points in 42 minutes, including six 3-pointers. He also had three assists and two steals. Rucker pitched in 23 points, with three 3-pointers and a team-high four assists.
A.J. Allenspach scored 12 points, including a 6-of-7 shooting night, while Josh Scovens added 10 points. Allenspach also had a team-high seven rebounds.
The Black Knights shot 53% for the game, including 44% from the 3-point line. But, Army shot 9-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Pascarelli led Marist with 25 points, including five 3-pointers and five rebounds. Jackson Price scored 14 points with five rebounds. Elijah Lewis scored 11 points and Jaden Daughtry added 11 points.
The Red Foxes also shot 53% from the field, including 36% from the 3-point line and 66.7% from the free-throw line.
Earlier this week, Army and Duke announced that their 2025 matchup will be played on Veterans Day and at Christl Arena, with the 2026 meeting set for Cameron Indoor Arena, the home of Blue Devils basketball.
The last time the Blue Devils visited West Point was Nov. 6, 1997, a 78-45 Duke victory.
Earlier this week, Army blew out Mount Saint Mary, 101-48, while shooting 53.4% for the game.
Next up for Army is FDU in the Metro NY/NJ Classic on Wednesday at 7 p.m. eastern. The game is set to be played at West Point.
After, the Black Knights travel to face Manhattan on Friday, followed a home game against Maritime on Nov. 26 to close out the month.