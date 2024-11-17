Navy Defeats Radford In Overtime Thriller to Remain Undefeated
Navy scored a whopping 19 points in overtime to outlast Radford, 78-73 in a women's basketball non-conference showdown at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.V., on Sunday.
The Midshipmen (5-0) shot just 32% for the game and had to withstand a horrible second half in which they scored just 20 points.
But in the extra five minutes, Navy recaptured the offensive output it created in the first half and shot 75% from the floor on 3-for-4 shooting, but also went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line as Radford (1-4) attempted to extend the game.
Key to overtime for Navy was Kyah Smith and Zanai Barnett-Gay. Smith had nine points in overtime, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Barnett-Gay scored six points, all at the free-throw line.
Smith’s 3-pointer in overtime gave Navy a four-point lead with 1:14 left and she pushed it to five points with a free throw with 41 seconds left. From there, the Midshipmen held off Radford at the free-throw line, where Barnett-Gay went 6-for-6 and Smith fired in two more to end the game.
Smith led all scorers with 26 points, as she connected on five 3-pointers. Barnett-Gay added 22 points, and while she only shot 3-of-13 from the field she was an incredible 16-of-17 from the free-throw line. Navy was 26-of-34 from the free-throw line.
Mary Gibbons added 13 points for the Midshipmen. Kate Simpson only had three points but she grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Julianna Almedia added nine more boards.
Navy led 39-32 at the break after pouring in 26 points in the second quarter. But a shooting slump in the second half led the Midshipmen to score just 20 points in the final 20 minutes. Radford sent the game to overtime on a 3-pointer by Kirah Dandridge with 23 seconds left.
Joi Williams led Radford with 19 points as the team shot 44% from the field. She made four 3-pointers. Makayla Firebaugh scored 15 points while Taylor Napper added 10 points.
Navy owned an edge in bench points (42-18), thanks in large part to Smith, along with a 44-41 edge on the glass.
Next up for Navy is a road game at Longwood on Saturday. After that, the Midshipmen will host the Navy Classic from Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen face Toledo at 1 p.m. eastern on Nov. 30, followed by a matchup with George Mason at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1. Maryland is the other team playing the multi-team event.
Navy doesn’t start Patriot League action until Jan. 2 when it travels to American.