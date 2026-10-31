49ers' George Kittle Shares How Emotional Family History of Cancer Changed Him

George Kittle wants men to take their health seriously, and a family experience with prostate cancer helped him understand why this issue is an important one.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end, who was at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, spoke with People magazine about his grandfather's decade-old diagnosis.

Kittle Family History of Prostate Cancer

Kittle's grandfather was diagnosed with prostate cancer about a decade ago.

His grandfather died of natural causes last year and the experience prompted Kittle to have a thoughtful conversation with his father, Bruce, to learn more about their family medical history. It also gave him a reason to pay closer attention to his own health. Before that, Kittle admits he knew very little about his family's medical history or prostate cancer.

"I had zero awareness. I had no idea about anything except I was just like, all right, well it's prostate cancer. I don't know anything," Kittle told People.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is now working with Novartis as an ambassador and participated in their "Relax, It's a Blood Test" campaign, which featured several NFL players earlier this year.

Why Early Detection Is Key to Defeating Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the United States, excluding skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately one in eight men will develop the disease during their lifetime. Novartis reports that the five-year relative survival rate exceeds 99% when prostate cancer is caught early.

Kittle wants men to understand that getting checked doesn't have to be a complicated or intimidating process. He encourages anyone with questions about their risk to start by talking with a health care provider. From there, a blood test can help with the next steps.

"You go in, get blood tested and then you continue to live your life," Kittle told People. "It's not scary, it's not intimidating, it's pretty straightforward."

He also had a direct message for anyone tempted to put off making that appointment.

"Relax. It's a blood test. It's so easy. Trust me, I get IVs, I get blood tests, I get acupuncture. You can deal with the needle," Kittle said.

He added, "I'm not a doctor, but you should talk to your doctor."

George Kittle's Positive Approach to Injury Recovery

Health has been extra important to Kittle this year. After tearing his Achilles during the playoffs in January, the tight end returned to the field last month. He credits his outlook for helping him navigate the difficult recovery.

"I try to attack everything with a violently positive mindset," he told People. "It doesn't matter your situation, just attack it as best you can."

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Claire Kittle kisses her husband San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kittle also pointed to the support of his wife, Claire and, his parents and the medical professionals who helped him through rehabilitation. He said having those people in his corner made it easier to stay optimistic.

Iowa alum George Kittle smashed a pumpkin ahead of the Hawkeyes halloween game 🎃🤣 (via @BNKonFOX) pic.twitter.com/QQvMWwrpNt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 31, 2026