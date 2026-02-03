George Kittle’s Wife Claire Turns Heads in Bikini While Hubby Bros Out With Teammates

The season ended on a bitter note for George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers, but he’s enjoying an offseason getaway with fellow Niners star teammates. It was his wife Claire, however, that is making the headlines for her stunning bikini photo while joining them.

The All-Pro tight end Kittle tore his Achilles in the Wild Card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles in a devastating scene where Claire shared her heartbreaking reaction.

Claire Kittle with husband George in the locker room following his injury. | Claire Kittle/Instagram

She was also there for him on surgery day, and then rooting on the Niners together in the divisional round loss at the Seattle Seahawks without their star.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

The two would head on vacation with other Niners stars like Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo, and Kyle Juszczyk with wife Kristin Juszczyk.

George was seen broing out with the guys on the golf course with his cast on.

George Kittle and his Niners buddies | ClaireKittle/Instagram

Claire’s bikini steals the show

It was the former Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball player Claire that stood out, though, flexing her own muscles in this bikini selfie.

Claire Kittle | Claire Kittle/Instagram

That’s one way to steal the boys’ thunder.

It’s not a surprise, though, as Claire was a hit all season long on game days as well with her fire looks like the one below.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

The Kittles’ love story

George and Clair met in college freshman year when she played basketball and he football at Iowa.

They eloped and got married in a friend’s jewerly store in 2019 in Iowa. They held a large gathering in a formal ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021.

George and wife Claire stand out wherever they go. Here’s the most recent picture of them at BottleRock in Napa. | George Kittle/Instagram

