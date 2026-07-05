George and Claire Kittle Catch Attention With Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Fits

It’s been two days since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift exchanged vows and said “I do” in Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Though it was a no-cell phone event, photos and video have started to leak from inside the venue. A-list guests are also starting to post photos of their wedding outfits on social media.



Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany turned a few heads with their wedding outfits. Brittany wore a shimmering light blue gown and Patrick rocked a navy blue tuxedo with black leather dress shoes and a pair of sunglasses.



George and Claire Kittle Were Dressed to the Nines



The Mahomes’ weren’t the only NFL couple who were dressed to impress on Friday.



San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who co-founded Tight End University (TEU) with Kelce and former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olson, and his wife, who made her debut as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model back in February, also rocked some stylish wedding attire.



The couple took to Instagram on Sunday to show off what they wore to the special event with George wearing a navy blue tuxedo similar to Mahomes’ while Claire rocked a baby blue dress with a lacy, jewel-filled neckline.



“It was a family affair. Congratulations on finding your exclamation point! JusT&T Married❤️ we love y’all!” Kittle wrote.



Kittle’s message referenced Swift’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast last year, in which she explained how much Travis meant to her, stating: “When you take a picture on your phone and you push the enhance color button, that's what you do to everyone's life.”



Jason called Travis a “human exclamation point” in reference to Swift’s comments.



Claire Kittle Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction While Prepping for Wedding



Claire also posted some photos of herself getting ready on her Instagram story, and she credited Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, for helping her avoid a potential disaster.



“@kristinjuszczyk saved me again[.] Had to cut the lining in my dress the zipper was stuck,” Kittle posted.



Fortunately for Claire, Kristin is a custom clothing designer who happens to be quite handy when it comes to fashion fixes.



Taylor Swift arrives to the Chiefs game in a Travis Kelce jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MAqB9oxaNh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2024

In fact, Swift even wore one of Kristin’s custom pieces during a playoff game in 2024 — a handmade Travis Kelce puffer jersey-jacket. The notoriety that came from Swift wearing one of her designs helped launch Kristin’s design career, and now she’s even got her own custom line on NFLshop.com.

