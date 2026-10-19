49ers Wives Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle Reveal What Fans Don't See

The cameras follow Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle on Sundays. Now, their wives are making sure fans get to see what happens during the rest of the week.

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle have become two of the most recognizable women in the San Francisco 49ers community, but their lives extend well beyond the sidelines. Between Kristin's growing fashion business, Claire's media projects and the demands of an NFL season, the longtime friends have plenty of stories of their own.

And they're telling them together.

The two appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday, Oct. 19, to discuss their YouTube series, "Wife'd Up, Mic'd Up," which offers viewers a more personal look at their lives as the wives of NFL stars.

With San Francisco preparing to face the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, Kristin and Claire are giving fans another reason to pay attention to the 49ers family.

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle Are Showing a Different Side of NFL Sundays

Their series, "Wife'd Up, Mic'd Up," takes viewers beyond the television broadcast and into the experiences that come with supporting two of San Francisco's most established players.

The show follows the women through game-day preparations, travel, time with friends and the moments that unfold while their husbands are on the field. It's a perspective that NFL broadcasts rarely have time to explore.

And not every moment is glamorous.

In one particularly emotional episode, cameras captured Claire's reaction to George suffering an injury. The footage offered a reminder that watching a loved one play professional football can be stressful, even for families who have spent years around the sport.

The lighter moments are just as revealing.

An earlier episode captured Kristin joking about Claire's habit of getting physical when she's excited after a 49ers victory.

"When Claire gets happy, I get abused. She has cute aggression with me," Kristin said.

It's that kind of easy friendship that makes their show different from a traditional celebrity reality series. Neither woman has to manufacture a reason to spend time with the other. They've spent years navigating the same NFL schedule, celebrating victories and dealing with the uncertainty that comes with professional football.

The 49ers Wives Have Built Careers Beyond the Sidelines

Kristin's story, in particular, has become one of the NFL's more notable fashion success stories.

What began with her reworking football merchandise into custom game-day outfits eventually attracted attention from major celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. She has since expanded her work into an NFL-licensed fashion business, turning a personal creative outlet into a career.

Claire, meanwhile, has developed her own following through her distinctive game-day fashion, lifestyle content and willingness to share the realities of supporting an NFL player.

Together, they have found a way to make their friendship the center of a project that belongs to them.

Their appearance on "Good Morning America" also comes at an exciting point in San Francisco's season. The 49ers enter Monday night's matchup against Washington with a 5-0 record, giving both women plenty to celebrate as their husbands continue chasing another postseason run.

Fans will undoubtedly be watching Kyle and George when the game kicks off.

But thanks to Kristin and Claire, there's now another side of the 49ers' season worth following.

