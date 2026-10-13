How the 49ers' Week 5 Win Changed Their Trade Deadline Plans

The San Francisco 49ers moved to 5-0 after beating the Seattle Seahawks. Beating the defending Super Bowl Champions in their own house to move into first place in what was deemed the toughest division in the NFL is going to cause the 49ers to get more aggressive with just a few weeks to go until the November 10 trade deadline.

However, the Week 5 win might have changed how the 49ers decide to make moves at the deadline.

How Week 5 Victory Changed Trade Deadline Needs

Wide receiver shot up to the biggest need, ahead of anything defensive line-related. On one hand, they expect to see Demarcus Robinson, De’Zhaun Stribling, and Deebo Samuel at some point this season. On the other hand, all three are out right now.

Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are hardly providing any sort of production, and the pass-catching core is starting to center around Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. They need someone to help take attention away from those three.

Another position that has become more imperative to add is tight end. The good news is that they do not necessarily need a pass-catching tight end. However, with both Kyle Jusczcyk and Jake Tonges out, the team does not have enough versatile threats who can block and catch passes.

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Luke Farrell is playing more, but he is not the best blocker, and teams do not respect him as a pass catcher. They only need a slight upgrade from Farrell, but that is something that has to be addressed.

On the defensive line, the interior remains a big need, but an edge rusher might be able to get pushed to the side. Rookie Romello Height and depth piece Keion White held things down for a few weeks. Mykel Williams returned last week, and Nick Bosa might be back this week.

All of a sudden, the edge rusher room could start to look complete.

The interior defensive line is not, though. Osa Odighizuwa is going to set a career-high in snaps early into the season. Gracen Halton is a strong pass rusher, but he is a rookie who is playing a lot. Sebastian Valdez is a practice squad call-up who also runs hot and cold in the run game.

The good news is that they have enough pass-rush juice, and that is what costs draft capital. However, they need to find a run defender soon.