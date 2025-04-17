A'ja Wilson calls herself the 'number one tailor in the world' in profile alongside Janelle Monáe and Ayo Edebiri
Having a strong fashion sense is key in the entertainment industry, but that doesn't mean there aren't athletes who put a focus on it as well. A'ja Wilson is a prime example.
The Las Vegas Aces star, 28, appeared alongside some top names in Hollywood like Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta), and Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion) for a new fashion profile with GQ & Vogue Magazine. The profile featured each individual speaking on their trailblazing maneuvers in the fashion world, including Wilson, who explained why looking so good is important to her.
I am the number one tailor in the world if you ask me," stated the two-time WNBA Champion. "I try to add my own kind of pizzazz to it because it makes it feel like me. And I think that's what truly matters.
The post has already been liked over 10,000 times and features a ton of fans who took to the comments to commend Wilson and the other celebrities for this campaign.
One person wrote, "Tailoring definitely matters!!"
"love love love this whole campaign," added a second person.
The official A'ja Wilson foundation account wrote a series of heart emojis.
Wilson has been killing it in 2025 thus far. She recently attended the Masters Golf tournament in Georgia, where she was spotted posing next to tennis legend Stan Smith for a photo the world didn't know they needed.
The athlete is also preparing for the beginning of the 2025 WNBA season next month, where she and the Aces hope to return to the WNBA Finals after being eliminated in the playoffs in 2024 by the eventual champions, the New York Liberty.
One thing is certain, when the season does kick off Wilson will be showing up dressed to the nines.