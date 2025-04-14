A'ja Wilson and tennis legend Stan Smith share adorably stylish photo together at the Masters
Sometimes two unlikely forces make a killer combination. That's what happened when WNBA sensation A'ja Wilson paired up with tennis legend Stan Smith for a photo at The Masters this past week in Augusta, Georgia.
The Las Vegas Aces star, 28, linked up with the two-time Grand Slam winner, 78, linked up for a photograph at golf's biggest tournament. Wilson posted the photo via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 13.
In the picture, Wilson is seen wearing an all-black fit that is complimented with a silver chain and neon yellow Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Smith looked pretty dazzling as well. The retired pro rocked khakis, a button-up, and a suit jacket, but stole the show with some fun patterned sneakers.
RELATED: Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson stuns in red suit worthy of Hollywood
The all-black look wasn't Wilson's only sweet attire at the Masters. The three-time WNBA MVP chose an all-white fit just days prior while hanging out with her girl, Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray.
Wilson has also been touring the release of her newest sneaker, the Nike A’One in “Pink A’ura.” The athlete recently sent a pair to Bryce James, son of future Hall of Famer, LeBron James.
RELATED: WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson gives LeBron James’ son Bryce awesome gift
As the 2025 WNBA season steadily approaches Wilson and the Aces will be looking to chase another Finals appearance. Last year they were knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Liberty, who went on to win it all.