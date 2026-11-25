The latest release of Wilson’s footwear line is the first step in her collaboration with Playa Society.

This next step, ‘Pla’ja Society,’ consists of Wilson’s second signature shoe with Nike, the A’Two, and some women’s basketball-inspired clothing. The full release of ‘The A’bsolute Most’ collection will be available on Dec. 3.

Wilson has previously discussed her personal style and fashion interests, including how she brings her own vision to her Nike signature footwear.

The upcoming release gives the collaboration another moment in the spotlight, particularly for fans interested in more than Wilson's signature basketball footwear.

A'ja Wilson's Playa Society Collection Goes Beyond Nike Sneakers

One of the A’Two colorways is called ‘Doing A’lot’ and features a color scheme inspired by Wilson’s grill. The other colorway is ‘The A’bsolute Most.’

Along with Wilson’s involvement in the collaboration, Wallace, founder and creative director of Playa Society, has also created design elements for each shoe in the collection. Wallace’s designs can be found on the insoles of each shoe, with different designs on the left and right shoe, respectively.

Through this collaboration, Wilson is able to incorporate her design interests with those of Playa Society, a company dedicated to the recognition of female athletes.

The A’Two sneakers are listed on Playa Society’s website for $155 each, while the hockey jersey costs $150 and the hoodie and pants are $120 each.

Playa Society Brings Its Women's Sports Identity to Nike

Women’s basketball is growing in popularity and influence, and through this collaboration, Wallace and Playa Society are extending that influence into other areas of fashion. Playa Society has gained recognition for its efforts to highlight female athletes. By partnering with Wilson, the brand has created a product line with one of women’s basketball’s highest-profile athletes.

As Wilson’s partner in this endeavor, Playa Society also connects the collection to Wilson’s existing partnership with Nike. Rather than creating yet another colorway of the A’Two, this collaboration uses other elements to celebrate women’s basketball.

The name “Pla’ja Society” brings together Wilson and Playa Society. Buyers of this collection will find Wallace’s sketches inside each sneaker.

As the founder and creative director of Playa Society, Wallace is pivotal to the team and the collection. It was Wallace’s design of the hand-drawn sketches that appear in each of the sneakers.

When the Rest of A'ja Wilson's Collection Arrives

The ‘Doing A’lot’ A’Two and associated Playa Society gear are available through the brand’s website. The full release of ‘The A’bsolute Most’ is scheduled for Dec. 3. Playa Society says that items in ‘The A’bsolute Most’ collection, including the sneakers, jacket and hoodie, will be available through Nike on that date.

Items in the collection carry different prices depending on the item, with the shoes coming in at $155 each. This allows customers more opportunities to purchase items from the collection beyond the release of any single item.

Though Nike has other footwear collaborations with Wilson, this gives her another means to extend her brand into other types of apparel. With more items in the collection scheduled to release in December, fans of women’s basketball will have the opportunity to purchase more items beyond footwear, further extending the culture of women’s basketball.