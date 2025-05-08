Las Vegas Aces MVP A'ja Wilson rocks dramatic pink hair to match her Nike A'Ones
Over the course of her illustrious WNBA career, A’ja Wilson has proven to be anything but predictable. And ahead of her eighth season, the Las Vegas Aces center has debuted a flashy new look.
On Thursday, May 8, Wilson took to her Instagram Story to share a video selfie commemorating the beginning of the WNBA season. In the selfie, Wilson is wearing her Aces jersey and showing off a brand new pink hairstyle. The new hair, which is complemented by some soft pink eye shadow, is a gorgeous, long pink do, appropriately matching her recently launched Nike A’One shoe.
There’s never a moment when Wilson isn’t locked in. During the WNBA off-season, she was hard at work promoting the A’One. During a conversation with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, Wilson took us behind the scenes of her creative process with Nike.
“My Nike team has done a great job of making sure that my vision comes to life in my shoe,” Wilson said. “And I wanted a shoe for everyone. I wanted to people to feel connected and brought together through my shoe. It may have my fingers on it, but it's so much deeper than that, and it's been tons of fun. I'm so glad that people are loving on the pink, because my pink is my favorite color. So it's a beautiful thing to see just a lot of people coming together from different parts of life, rocking my shoe.”
The new shoe arrived to shelves earlier this month, and Wilson noted that several stores are already sold out. And she’s not talking just for kicks!
