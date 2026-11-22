Aaron Jones had been planning his arrival in Mexico City for months. When the moment finally came, the Minnesota Vikings running back made sure it was worth the wait.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones showed up wearing an elaborate black-and-gold mariachi-inspired suit, a massive purple sombrero trimmed in gold and reflective sunglasses. Even by the NFL's increasingly extravagant pregame fashion standards, it was quite an entrance.

The NFL shared video of Jones walking through the arrival area with his luggage, smiling as cameras captured every detail of his outfit. His jacket and pants featured intricate gold embroidery, while his oversized sombrero brought the whole look together in Vikings colors.

The league seemed particularly impressed by the attention to detail, captioning its Instagram post, "custom patches and everything."

But there was more to Jones' choice of clothing than a memorable pregame fashion moment.

Aaron Jones Had Been Planning His Mexico City Outfit for Months

When the NFL released its 2026 schedule in May, Jones already knew what he wanted to wear for the Vikings' trip to Mexico City.

He told the team he planned to arrive in a purple-and-gold mariachi suit. Six months later, he followed through.

For Jones, who grew up in El Paso, Texas, the decision also carried personal significance.

The border city has deep Mexican and Mexican American cultural roots, and Jones has long embraced the community that helped shape him. He played high school football in El Paso before staying home to attend UTEP, where he developed into an NFL prospect.

Aaron Jones pulled up in a whole mariachi fit for the Mexico City game! 🤩



📺 Vikings vs. 49ers in Mexico City: Sunday 7 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/XV3Feiq3ow — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 22, 2026

His connection to that community has remained part of his identity throughout his professional career.

Jones began wearing sombreros on game days in 2019 as a tribute to his hometown. Sunday's outfit took that tradition to another level, with a custom look designed for one of the most anticipated international stops on the NFL calendar.

NFL Fans React to Aaron Jones' Pregame Arrival

It didn't take long for Jones' outfit to get people talking.

"Que elegancia," one fan commented on the NFL's Instagram post.

"It's the sombrero for me," another wrote.

Several fans immediately recognized the El Paso connection.

"Bless his El Paso soul," one person commented, while another wrote that Jones had embraced the culture he grew up around.

There were some critical reactions, too, but plenty of fans appreciated the effort and the meaning behind his choice.

Jones has never been shy about celebrating where he comes from. This time, he had the perfect occasion to do it.

And with the Vikings preparing to face the 49ers in Mexico City, the running back managed to make a statement before taking a single snap.

