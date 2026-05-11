NFL Schedule Release: Live Leaks, Reports and Confirmed Games for 2026 Season

NFL schedule release week is here!

As the league’s cyclical calendar continues to roll on, we’ve now arrived at the annual schedule release, where all 32 teams—while already knowing their opponents for the 2026 season —find out when and where they’ll play their 17-game schedule over the upcoming campaign.

The full release of the schedule is set for Thursday, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. In the meantime, however, we've already learned of a handful of international matchups, as well as the hosts for the NFL's record nine overseas games , and additional confirmed games are expected to trickle out from the league's various broadcast partners over the coming days. As such, we’ll keep you updated here at Sports Illustrated with all the latest leaks, announcements and schedule news ahead of the official release.

2026 NFL Schedule Release: Live leaks, reports and confirmed games

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