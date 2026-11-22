MEXICO CITY — It all comes down to this to close out Sunday’s Week 11 slate in the NFL.

In the final contest of the NFL’s record nine-game International Series slate for the 2026 season, the 49ers (8–1) and Vikings (7–2) will square off at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca for a prime-time showdown that carries with it significant implications for the NFC’s playoff picture .

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano is on the ground in Mexico City for this one, so follow along here for live updates before, during and after the game.

Live updates from Mexico City as 49ers and Vikings face off on Sunday Night Football