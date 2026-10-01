Aaron Rodgers' Dating History — From Wife Brittani to Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers has spent so much of his NFL career under the bright lights on the football field, but his romantic life has often been just as fascinating to watch. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been linked to several well-known women over the years, including Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley.

These days, though, Rodgers is taking a very different approach. He married a woman named Brittani in 2025, and the couple has chosen to keep their relationship almost totally out of the public eye.

Rodgers has said that's exactly how he wants it. In his Netflix docuseries "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma," he admitted he "despised" the attention that came with dating women who were already famous. Here's a look back at the relationships that made headlines along the way.

Jessica Szohr

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers dated Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr in 2011 for a short time, and the two reportedly reconnected a few years later. They were spotted together at various events, including a bowling alley afterparty where Taylor Swift was also there.

The pair never made their relationship official, but they appeared to have remained friends or at least friendly. Szohr even attended Rodgers' 2017 birthday celebration.

Olivia Munn

Rodgers met Olivia Munn at the 2014 ACM Awards, where they presented an award together. Munn later joked that she initially didn't even know who he was and was simply attracted to him.

Their relationship quickly became public, and Rodgers once described himself as "real happy" with the actress, according to ESPN and ABC News. But, after three years together, they split in 2017.

Kelly Rohrbach

In 2017, Rodgers was photographed golfing with Sports Illustrated model Kelly Rohrbach. Naturally, dating rumors followed.

But according to a source at the time, there was nothing romantic happening. Rodgers and Rohrbach were described as friends, and that brief round of speculation never developed into a confirmed relationship.

Danica Patrick

Fox Sports television analyst Danica Patrick prior to the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers and racing star Danica Patrick had actually known each other for years before they began dating in 2018. They first met at the 2012 ESPYs and eventually became a couple.

Patrick called Rodgers a good travel partner, while he said they were "really into each other" and praised her laid-back personality and cooking skills, according to an inerview with Artful Living. They bought a Malibu home together in 2019 but split the following year.

Shailene Woodley

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks in the distance after being taken down by the Cincinnati Bengals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rodgers and Shailene Woodley became romantically linked in early 2021 and surprised everyone when Rodgers revealed during his NFL MVP acceptance speech that they were engaged.

Woodley later confirmed the engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said the couple had already been engaged for some time. Rodgers called it "the best thing that's happened" to him.

But, it didn't last. They eventually split in 2022 after trying to make the relationship work around their careers and time apart.

Mallory Edens

After Woodley, Rodgers was linked to Mallory Edens in early 2023. The model and Milwaukee Bucks owner's daughter had known Rodgers for years, and the two were spotted together at Bucks games. That didn't long, though.

Aaron Rodgers' Wife Brittani

Rodgers first publicly mentioned Brittani in December 2024, when he casually referred to her as his girlfriend while discussing a Christmas package on The Pat McAfee Show. He only revealed that her name was spelled "Brittani with an 'i'" and that she doesn't use social media.

By June 2025, Rodgers confirmed they were married and said the wedding had happened a couple of months earlier.

During an appearance on "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" on Sept. 10, 2026, Rodgers opened up more about her

"In 2017 I met my wife, and at the time, she was leaving the States and going back to Europe," he said in the interview. "My biggest regret is not begging her to stay or proposing right there, because that sent me right there into a tailspin of what can I be accused of as a partner in a relationship."