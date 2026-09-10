Aaron Rodgers Finally Dishes on Relationship With Wife Brittani

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about the twists and turns that eventually led him to his wife, Brittani, who has really remained a mystery until now.

Rodgers has never even shared a photo of these two together, so it's significant that he's talking so in-depth about their relationship.

During an appearance on "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" on Thursday, Rodgers spoke openly about his relationship with Brittani and admitted he wishes he had acted differently when they first met in 2017.

"In 2017, I met my wife, and at the time, she was leaving the states and going back to Europe," he said in the interview. "My biggest regret is not begging her to stay or proposing right there, because that sent me right there into a tailspin of what can I be accused of as a partner in a relationship."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About How He Met His Wife

Rodgers explained that Brittani was living in Austin, Texas, after attending the University of Texas at Austin when they first met. She eventually returned to Europe, but the pair continued communicating through the distance.

"She moved back over to Europe, we kept in touch, and there were a couple of times I thought things were going to work out, and then she got engaged, and I was like, well that's done," he said in the interview.

Rodgers said the experience had a lasting effect on how he approached romantic relationships. "I was emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I met the person that had changed my life," the NFL player added.

He continued, stating: "After that, I just poured everything I had into football, and I think I got a lot out of that for sure, but I knew I was supposed to be with this one person, but we were separated by an ocean for a lot of it."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with wide receiver Dk Metcalf. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers Says He and Brittani Eloped

Eventually, circumstances changed and Rodgers and Brittani found their way back to one another. The rest is NFL romance history.

"She was engaged, then I got engaged, and luckily, for me, we came back together," he said.

Rodgers revealed that the couple eventually eloped, although he wasn't interested in giving Heyward all the details about how he proposed. It certainly wasn't a big bash like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

"We eloped," he said. "It was quick, but I had a little something set up when I was over there, a surprise for her, but that's about all I'm going to say about that."