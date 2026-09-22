Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Throws Shade After Comments About His Wife

Aaron Rodgers isn't usually very open about his personal life, and his wife, Brittani, is still a mystery.

What's wild is that Rodgers and his wife haven't even ever been spotted together, although he's only opened up a little bit about their romance.

But during an interview on "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" earlier this month, Rodgers spilled the beans about not just their relationship but also his ex-girlfriends. It wasn't pretty for his exes, either. Now, one of those ladies is fighting back in her own way.

Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Mallory Edens Appears to Respond

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Mallory Edens appears to have a few thoughts about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's recent comments about his dating history.

Edens, a model, actress and film producer, was briefly linked to Rodgers in 2023.

She's is also the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, so she has sports in her blood. Now, she seems to be having a little fun with Rodgers' recent admission that he was "emotionally unavailable" throughout much of his relationships after meeting the woman who would eventually become his wife.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Edens shared a series of photos on Instagram, along with a caption that certainly caught some eyeballs.

"My ex is currently on a press tour talking about how he never loved anyone he dated after 2017," she said in the caption.

She then added another layer to the post, pointing to her upcoming movie connection.

"Unfortunately for him, I am also on a press tour for a movie inspired by how down bad I was," Edens said, referring to the romantic drama Charlie Harper starring Nick Robinson. "Really exciting time for competing narratives," she added with a pair of exclamation marks and a red heart emoji.

Aaron Rodgers Opened Up About Being 'Emotionally Unavailable'

The timing was hard to miss. Rodgers opened up about his relationships on the "Not Just Football" podcast, where he discussed meeting Brittani in 2017 and realizing she was the person he wanted forever.

The two were separated by distance at the time, and Rodgers said he ultimately threw himself into football while continuing to carry feelings for her. His dating history after that included NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, actress Shailene Woodley and Edens, and he certainly made it clear that they were not the one.

"In 2017 I met my wife, and at the time, she was leaving the States and going back to Europe. And my biggest regret is not begging her to stay or proposing right there, because that sent me right there into a tailspin of what can I be accused of as a partner in a relationship," he said.

Rodgers went on to explain how that affected the years that followed.

According to Rodgers, he was "emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I met the person that had changed my life."