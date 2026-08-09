Aaron Rodgers has done a pretty good job of keeping his personal life personal as of late.

Actually, he's done such a good job of it that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who's at training camp right now, hasn't let the public meet his wife Brittany.

There's so much mystery and intrigue surrounding Brittani. She hasn't even been seen publicly or in photos shared by Rodgers. She also hasn't been at Steelers games, or if she has, she's kept her whereabouts very private.

There's a lot that's not known about Brittani. But at the same time, Rodgers hasn't been totally silent about her over the years. He's talked about her enough to get a picture of not only who she is but the kind of relationship they share.

They really do seem like the opposite of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who made their wedding a near-historic event.

Aaron Rodgers Says Having Brittani in His Life is 'Special'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass in a practice session. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During an interview on Aug. 1 on the NFL Network, Rodgers couldn't stop gushing over his wife.

He said that "she loves and supports me" and that she was a factor in coming back to the Steelers for one more go at it.

"Having her by my side during this process has been really special," he said. "And I missed those relationships. And there was reasons for it that don’t need to be talked about, but I’m thankful that that’s come all the way back around."

Rodgers Has Talked About Why He Stays Private About His Marriage

Rodgers explained during an appearance back in March on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he stays private because he's been burned. He knows Brittani loves him for him, not the fanfare.

Rodgers said that he dates women who called the paparazzi because they wanted to get in the press or talked about where he was living, which is obviously a safety concern. He also said some of his former ladies wanted him to post them on social media all the time, likely to get followers.

"I never really wanted to live a public life," he said.

Aaron Rodgers and His Wife's Dating and Relationship Timeline

Since these two are so private, there isn't really a full dating timeline, but we do know when Rodgers first talked about his wife. During a December 2024 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers told McAfee that he had picked out Christmas gifts for his girlfriend.

"Not Britney Spears," he added. "No, this is Brittani with an 'I.'"

He also said that she wasn't on social media at all. The following April, things got more serious.

"I'm in a different phase of my life," he said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that spring. "I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention."

In June 2025, Rodgers confirmed that he was off the market during a press conference. He was wearing a wedding ring. Someone asked about it, and he said, "Yes, it's a wedding ring" and that the two had already been married "a couple months."