Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding — Guests Share Moments From Big Event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The two tied the knot on Friday, July 3, in a wedding extravaganza at Madison Square Garden. Now, wedding photos are emerging from the event.

Swift and Kelce have managed to keep their ceremony as private as possible for a couple in the spotlight. As of Saturday afternoon, official images of the wedding dress and event still hadn't been released. But wedding guests are sharing their photos and moments from the occasion.

Swift and Kelce first starting dating privately the summer of 2023 and publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2023, when Swift showed up at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games. Now, less than three years later, they're husband and wife.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Photos from Guests

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini was one of the first celebrities to share wedding photos on social media. The singer shared a gallery of photos from the wedding, the first showing her off in a lime green dress and the third slide showing a range of guests at the party.

"Long live a love story," she stated in the photo caption with a red heart emoji. "Congrats on the most beautiful wedding," she added, tagging Swift and Kelce, "I'm still crying and dancing."

This event was a who's who of the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield attended with his wife and shared a photo of the two on social media. In the photo, the two are outside at Madison Square Garden, and he's wearing a black tuxedo while she's donning a long, red and black, dramatic gown.

Jessica Alba, Steven Spielberg Among Guests for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding

Grammy Award-winning music video director Joseph Kahn was also there. He shared a photo from inside a pink room at the event, as well as a tribute of sorts.

"Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night," he stated in the post. "I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved). What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate."

He added that "yes, literally everyone was there," also wishing Swift and Kelce and their "beautiful family and future family endless happiness."

Just Jared took to Instagram to share a photo of Jessica Alba and her boyfriend Danny Ramirez at the wedding. So, what's the connection? Alba appeared in Swift's 2015 music video for "Bad Blood."

E! News also shared a video recap of guests leaving the event, including Alba, Emma Stone, Gracie Abrams, Tate McRae and Reese Witherspoon.